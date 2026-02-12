Nets vs. Pacers preview: Last game before All-Star break

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 26: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers high fives fans after the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Last one before the break. The Brooklyn Nets played the middle game of their three game homestand and welcomed the Chicago Bulls to Barclays Center. Brooklyn picked up another win and have won back to back games.

The opponent tonight is in their gap year. The Indiana Pacers aren’t heading to the postseason, but they’ve got plenty to focus on. They’ve been in town the past few days and took on their long time rivals, the New York Knicks, last night at MSG. The game went into overtime and the Pacers ruined the Knicks’ plans once again.

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Gotham Sports on streaming. Tip after 7:30 PM.

No Michael Porter Jr. Noah Clowney is probable while Nic Claxton has moved from questionable to doubtful. The two newest Nets, Ochai Agbaji and Josh Minott have yet to play and a roster spot remains open. All three two-ways remain with Long Island.

The following are out for Indiana:

Tyrese Haliburton

Ivica Zubac

Johnny Furphy

Obi Toppin

Jarace Walker

And with this being night two of a back-to-back, we’ll see if anyone else sits.

Brooklyn won the first meeting in November.

Last game before the break, so we’ll see how these teams manage their rotations. Indiana played a stressful game last night, so don’t be surprised if their regulars have a reduced workload tonight. With Clowney and Claxton showing up on the injury report, they may have relatively short outings as well.

Tonight is another opportunity for Brooklyn’s guards of the future to put a good outing together. Nolan Traore and Egor Dёmin have been solid and making the most out of their minutes. Jordi Fernandez sees a lot in this duo and is excited for what they can do:

“I don’t see it as one guy covering for the other: I like the shooting from both of them. Nolan’s not shy when he’s open. We’ve seen Egor shoot at a very high level. Nolan’s speed, his paint touches and pick-and-roll playmaking, same with Egor. … They have clear goals, short-term things they need to do on both ends. As long as they keep taking those steps they’re doing a great job and that’s what matters.”

The more minutes they get, the better they’ll be down the line.

When a team is on night two of a b2b and played overtime the night before, you should look to speed them up. The opponent is on tired legs and is just trying to make it through the night in one piece. For the Nets, they should look to get out and run as much as possible. Jumping out to a sizable lead early could make the difference and push the Pacers into making their All-Star plans early.

👀 Player to watch: Pascal Siakam

It takes a special player to be named an All-Star when your team is one of the worst in the league. Siakam has fought through everything this season and has continued to play at a high level for Indiana. His usage is way up, but he’s maintained his efficiency at a reasonable level. When the game is close late, Rick Carlisle can trust him to make something happen. Everyone knew that this was going to be a lost season for the Pacers. However, Siakam’s play has made things a bit more palatable to watch for Pacers fans. When Indiana returns to playoff contention next season, Siakam’s success in a scaled up role will prove to be valuable.

We’ll see how much Noah Clowney plays tonight. As we mentioned earlier, he’s on the injury report but is listed as probable. Since he’s not at full strength, does this mean we’ll see Josh Minott make his Nets debut? Tonight would be the perfect time. In the meantime, matching up against Siakam will do wonders for Clowney’s confidence if he puts a good outing together. Brooklyn’s youth movement will be something that keeps fans tuned in after the All-Star break as everyone starts gearing up for the Draft Lottery this spring.

Tonight the Nets will be hosting their annual Chinese New Year’s celebration game. Let’s learn more about the Lunar New Year!