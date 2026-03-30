Live updates: Trump raises prospect of taking Iran’s oil and again weighs seizing Kharg Island

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran has agreed to “most of” the 15-point list of demands that the US conveyed, via Pakistan, to end the war.

Asked whether Iran responded to those points, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, “They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?”

“They’re agreeing with us on the plan. We asked for 15 things, and for the most part, we’re going to be asking for a couple of other things,” Trump continued.

Tehran did not immediately accept the 15-point plan last week. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously acknowledged that messages have been exchanged through intermediaries but signaled skepticism of Washington’s position.

Trump also said Iran has given the US oil that will be shipped tomorrow to “prove they’re serious.” Trump said when he talked last week about Iran giving the US a “present,” it was “10 massive boatloads of oil.”

“And today they gave us another present. They gave us 20 boatloads of oil that starts being shipped tomorrow,” he said.

“We’re having very good meetings, both directly and indirectly, and I think we’re getting a lot of very important points,” Trump continued.

Trump also claimed there has been “regime change” in Iran during the course of the war.

“We’ve had regime change, if you look already, because the one regime was decimated, destroyed, they’re all dead,” the president told reporters.

“The next regime is mostly dead, and the third regime, we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change, and frankly, they’ve been very reasonable,” he continued.

For context: As CNN has previously reported, the 15-point plan is believed to include: Iran committing to no nuclear weapons, handing over its highly enriched uranium, limits on Tehran’s defense capabilities, an end to regional proxy groups and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump previously told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that Iran had committed to not having a nuclear weapon, something Tehran has said publicly in the past.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was elevated to the position his father held after the elder Khamenei’s death in US-Israeli air strikes. Top Iranian officials, including one of its most powerful decision-makers, Ali Larijani, have also been killed in strikes.