Logan Paul claims he would ‘throttle’ NFL’s Myles Garrett in boxing match

As his feud with Tom Brady over a flag football gama continues, Logan Paul says he’s willing to put his money on the line against any former or current NFL player.

Despite limited competitive boxing activity the past two years, Paul is still willing to put up $1 million for any pro football player willing to face him in the ring and win.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match,” a confident Paul said on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast before turning his attention to the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

“I would throttle Myles Garrett.”

Paul addressed the possibility of a physical confrontation with Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field.”

The YouTuber and WWE star added that he is also at odds with Brady’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

The feud began when Brady and Paul spoke during Super Bowl week on radio row ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The event is scheduled to take place later this month in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m actually a little worried for you. You’re a good athlete, but these guys are at another level,” Brady said of his NFL colleagues. “You’re not at that level. You’re a good athlete.”

Paul’s challenge drew a swift response from former NFL star Le’Veon Bell, who turned to boxing after his football career.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets standout accused Paul of avoiding him and called for a fight next month during the NFL Draft.

“STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul,” Bell wrote on X. “Bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before… let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player… we can fight in April, the NFL Draft is in PITTSBURGH… We can fight NFL Draft weekend! Let’s make it happen.”

In WWE, Paul has won the United States Championship. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Paul No. 37 among the top 500 singles wrestlers in the sport in 2024.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

