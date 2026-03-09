Luka Doncic breakup rumors grow after Lakers’ superstar’s fiancée deleted all Instagram photos

Luka Doncic’s season with the Los Angeles Lakers, despite his MVP-level performances, has been turbulent, to say the least. From the start of the season, the Slovenian superstar has been under public scrutiny for his defensive lapses and inefficiency.

Still, he is on track to become the league’s leading scorer for the second time in his career, while the Lakers remain in the championship mix with him at the helm. However, his nervous behavior, which sparked reactions from analysts, took on a new layer last night.

Against the Denver Nuggets, Luka picked up his 15th technical foul of the season, second only to Draymond Green. The penalty pushes him closer to the 65-game threshold that could impact individual awards. His frustration, which will force him to miss the next game since every second technical triggers a suspension, may also be tied to personal matters off the court.

Luka and Anamaria welcomed their second daughter just three months ago

For some time, rumors have swirled about a possible split between Doncic and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes, whom he has known since middle school, when they met as kids on the Croatian island of Krk.

The couple solidified their relationship almost three years ago when Doncic proposed on Lake Bled in Slovenia, in a picturesque setting that served as the ultimate confirmation of their long-term love.

Since then, a lot has happened in the life of the six-time All-Star. The shocking trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers left a deep mark as he admitted that he was suddenly without a home and had to adjust to a new situation.

Two daughters brought happiness along the way. Their second daughter, Olivia, was born just three months ago and nothing at the time suggested that the Slovenian couple might soon separate.

Luka received special permission from the Lakers to fly to Ljubljana to be present for the birth of his second daughter. At the time, no one suspected that Anamaria’s absence from L.A. might actually signal a breakup.

Goltes recently deleted all their shared photos on Instagram, leaving only pictures of their daughters, while Luka has not posted anything involving Anamaria for some time. Whether this is the end or just a temporary breakup remains to be seen.

If it did happen during her pregnancy, forcing the former model to return to Slovenia, it would be especially stressful for a woman in the later stages of pregnancy.

As for Doncic, aside from the visible tension when it comes to referees and their calls, he’s smiling most of the time on the court. If it weren’t for the deleted IG photos, it would be hard to tell he’s actually going through family drama, especially given his numbers this season, which are at an MVP level.

Luka is the child of divorced parents

Whether the L.A. lifestyle contributed, with Doncic traveling most of the time while Goltes is alone with their young daughter in a new city, is hard to judge.

When it became known that the baby would be born in Slovenia, it made sense that the 28-year-old wanted to welcome her daughter surrounded by family, who could help during the first days after birth, while Luka is doing his thing on the hardwood, away from home, most of the time.

It could be the distance, the adjustment to a new city, or the wave of fame that followed Luka Magic after becoming part of the Los Angeles sports and social scene. Any of those factors could be playing a role, but we are not here to jump to conclusions, as it remains to be seen how all of this will play out, and how this distance from his daughters will affect the 6-foot-8 guard.

