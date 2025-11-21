Luna Gets a Harsh Reality Check on November 19 Before Running Again

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Luna finally gets a reality check. She came face-to-face with Will, and it wasn’t the conversation she was expecting. By the end of Wednesday’s episode, she delivered some shocking news before making a run for it again.

Luna finally realized that Will doesn’t love her or want her.

Will recalled her long list of crimes and questioned whether she truly felt remorse.

Luna apologized to Will for what she did.

She also revealed that she had miscarried.

Luna slipped out into the night before the police arrived.

Laying Down The Law

At the beach house, Luna (Lisa Yamada) hoped that Will (Crew Morrow) would be happy to see her. But she got more than she bargained for.

She claimed that their baby was made out of love, and they could’ve had a future together. She begged him for the chance to prove that she could be the kind of woman that he wants.

Once again, Will told Luna that he never loved her. His future is with Electra (Laneya Grace), while hers is in prison. Will also threw in a few daggers, bringing up her crimes and saying how much she disgusts him.

Luna cried as she put her hand on her stomach. Will didn’t understand why she broke out of prison again. She’s only going to go back and will likely never see her baby again.

Luna admitted she would give her life back to reclaim what she had done. Will promised Luna that his child would never know what would happen. Luna said she might as well be dead because she’s already lost everything.

Last Chance For Freedom

Finally, Luna apologized to Will for violating him. She insisted that she could still feel love and other positive emotions, despite what she had done to him. Then, Will sent a text while she wasn’t looking.

Luna thought she could be redeemed. Will made it clear that his child will never pay for the sins of its twisted mother. Then, he informed Luna that the police were on their way.

He would take care of the baby and never have to worry about her again. Luna told him it was too late since the baby was gone. She miscarried. Does B&B’s Will want to be a father?

Will looked like he was about to pass out upon hearing the news. Once the authorities pulled up, Will ran out to inform them that Luna was inside. But she was already on the run. Where is she headed next?

