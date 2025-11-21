MMCRU faces unbeaten Saint Ansgar for first state title in program history

MMCRU makes its historic state title run Thursday. The unbeaten Royals face Saint Ansgar‘s 12-0 Saints for the IHSAA Class A championship. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. This game marks MMCRU’s first Class A state title game in program history.

How MMCRU Reached the Championship

MMCRU’s Royals have dominated throughout the 2025 playoffs. The team scored 143 total points in their playoff run while shutting down opponents. In the Class A semifinal, quarterback Eli Harpenau led the Royals to a decisive 28-0 shutout victory over West Sioux.

Harpenau has completed 37 touchdown passes this season. He threw for 202 yards and accounted for four scores in the semifinal. Senior receiver Michael Schmillen caught three touchdown passes from Harpenau in that game. Running back Brayson Mulder rushed for 695 yards and seven scores on the season.

MMCRU’s defense has been equally impressive. The Royals recovered 15 fumbles and recorded 27 interceptions in 2025. Senior linebacker Wyatt Alesch leads with six interceptions. This dominant defensive performance set up the Royals’ historic opportunity.

Saint Ansgar’s Championship Path

Saint Ansgar’s Saints enter undefeated at 12-0. The team has rushed for over 5,000 yards collectively this season. Senior running back Korben Michels leads the ground attack with 1,497 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Sophomore Porter Schwieso has generated nearly 1,000 passing yards with 14 touchdown passes.

Saint Ansgar’s special teams have been dependable. The team made 24 of 31 extra point attempts this season. Connor Mullenbach leads the squad with seven punts returning for an average of over 10 yards per attempt. Defensively, Saint Ansgar ranks second in Class A tackles with 571 total and ranks second in sacks with 36.

Offensive Weapons to Watch

MMCRU’s offense revolves around the Harpenau-to-Schmillen connection. Schmillen has 32 receptions for 555 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior Kamden Bork provides additional targets with 31 catches for 422 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior Gabe Johnson is another pass-catching threat with 20 catches for 326 yards and six scores.

Saint Ansgar’s reliance on the ground game creates matchup challenges. Sophomore Joe Clevenger rushes for 950 yards on 77 carries with 11 touchdowns. Senior Connor Mullenbach paces receivers with 25 catches for 379 yards and 7 touchdowns. Head Coach Kyle Oswald emphasized the importance of execution for MMCRU: focus on film study and practice preparation remains essential.

What Makes This Championship Historic

MMCRU is seeking its first 11-player state title in program history. The school previously won eight-player titles in 2012 and 2015 when operating as MMC before merging to form MMCRU. Players on this year’s team remember watching that 2015 championship team. Now they have their own chance at glory on Thursday.

“It just really goes to show all the preparation and hard work you put in throughout the season to be here finally. We just have to go out and perform to our highest and go win this thing.” — Eli Harpenau, MMCRU Quarterback

Saint Ansgar seeks its second state title in program history. The journey for both teams showcases underdog dreams and championship pursuits. MMCRU’s 10-year wait since the old program’s title adds extra significance.

Key Matchups and Playoff Implications

Air vs. Ground will define this matchup. Harpenau’s passing offense battles Michels’ powerful rushing attack. MMCRU must contain the Saints’ ground game early. Controlling the line of scrimmage determines playoff success. Field possession favors teams executing their primary strength consistently.

Defensive Dominance Winning Games has been critical. Both teams boast elite defenses. MMCRU’s turnover generation led to 143-point playoff advantage. Saint Ansgar’s tackle volume and sack production create pressure-filled situations. Turnover battle frequency decides Class A supremacy Thursday afternoon.

Special Teams Impact shouldn’t go unnoticed either. Gabe Johnson’s punt returning averages exceed 10 yards regularly. Mullenbach’s return skills provide scoring opportunities. Field position battles matter in close championship contests regularly.

What Questions Remain Before Kickoff?

Can MMCRU’s pass rush slow down Michels and Clevenger? Will MMCRU’s defensive pressure force turnovers early? Can Harpenau avoid Saint Ansgar’s elite secondary coverage schemes? Does Saint Ansgar’s rushing attack establish early dominance effectively?

The weather at Cedar Falls could impact offensive gameplay. Wind and temperature directly affect passing games in November. MMCRU’s air attack faces environmental challenges potentially. Saint Ansgar’s heavy rushing attack welcomes colder conditions typically.

Historically, state championships are decided by team execution under pressure. Which school handles the moment better Thursday? MMCRU seeks redemption for the old program. Saint Ansgar wants another crown. Kickoff at 1 p.m.CT determines Iowa Class A supremacy. Who will claim bragging rights as 2025 champions?

Sources

