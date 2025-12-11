Made in America: Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Favorite Things’ of 2025 

Oprah Winfrey is sharing her favorite things on “World News Tonight with David Muir” for the fifth year running, as part of the annual Made in America Christmas series featuring American-made items.

“We’re shining a light on some incredible small businesses all across America,” Oprah said.

Oprah Winfrey is back with her ‘Favorite Things’ of 2025. Eli Schmidt/Oprah Daily

One of the businesses on the media legend’s list this year is the Italian-American restaurant Rubirosa with it “Pasta Sampler and Marinara Sauce Gift Set.” The sampler includes reginetti, fusilli and lumache pasta, along with three jars of marinara sauce.

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir took a trip to the restaurant to try itspopular pasta sauces and meet its team. Located in the heart of New York City’s Nolita neighborhood, Rubirosa opened its doors in 2009.

Maria Pappalardo took over the business in 2015 — her father moved to New York from Naples, Italy, and started the famous “Joe and Pat’s” pizzeria on Staten Island back in 1960.

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir visits one of the businessess that landed on Oprah’s list this year, Rubirosa in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood. ABC News

The food served at Rubirosa is inspired by original family recipes. Most of Pappalardo’s current employees have been with the restaurant for more than a decade.

Muir sat down with Pappalardo and tried the restaurant’s famous marinara and vodka sauces straight from the kitchen.

“There’s very few ingredients — you’ve got plum tomatoes, garlic, oil, salt, pepper,” Pappalardo said, explaining the simple recipe behind its marinara sauce.

Rubirosa’s Pasta Sampler and Marinara Sauce Gift Set is featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2025 list. ABC News

The tomatoes for the sauce are grown in California, and the pasta and tins at the restaurant are both made in New York.

For those who cannot make a trip to the busy Rubirosa restaurant, its pasta sauces can also be purchased online.

Check out the full list of companies featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things this year with American-made products:

The Gourmet Chip Company’s Specialty Custom Trio Gift Box (Asheville, North Carolina)

Springs Fireplace’s Hot Sauce Trio Gift Set (East Hampton, New York)

Stingray Spot Remover (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Gently Soap (Marietta, Georgia)



“World News Tonight with David Muir” will keep celebrating businesses creating American-made holiday gifts throughout December.