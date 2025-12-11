OKC Thunder’s Cason Wallace Continues to Make All-Defense Case

Most NBA observers agree, the Oklahoma City Thunder have not only one of the best defenses in the NBA, but one of the best in recent memory.

OKC’s defense led the team to 68 regular season wins and an NBA title in 2024-25 in spite of a lackluster shooting performance in the playoffs. This year, the group has picked up right where it left off, as the Thunder hold a 23-1 record behind a strong defensive performance.

Not only does OKC’s defense look the part with impressive defenders like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and others, but the statistics also indicate the unit’s strength. The Thunder boast a 104.1 defensive rating, which is the best mark in the NBA.

The Houston Rockets sit at No. 2 on that list with a 110.7 defensive rating. OKC also boasts the top NET Rating in the NBA, the No. 2 turnover percentage and the No. 2 assist to turnover ratio. In addition to the other talented defenders on OKC’s roster, one player has been a key to the team’s efforts on that end of the court.

Cason Wallace, a third-year guard from Kentucky, has made a strong case to become OKC’s next All-Defense honoree after Williams and Dort earned that recognition last season. Wallace has played 23 games this season, and with a number of Thunder players, like Williams, Dort and Caruso, missing multiple games, the 22-year-old has been a starter all season.

Wallace’s prominence in Oklahoma City’s rotation has given the young guard more opportunity to show his defensive skills and rack up impressive defensive stats. That combination could be enough to earn Wallace All-Defense looks if he continues to perform well and stay healthy.

Currently, Wallace is among the league leaders in steals at 2.3 per game, and is tied for the most games in the NBA this season with 5 or more steals. Wallace’s most recent 5-steal performance came in OKC’s win against the Jazz.

Cason Wallace is tied for the most games in the NBA this season with 5+ steals 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LYrMAN703U — Real Sports (@realapp) December 8, 2025

The defensive stalwart has logged a steal in 22 of his 23 contests this year in addition to a number of deflections and impactful defensive plays that aren’t included in the stat sheet.

If Wallace can keep turning opposing teams over at the same pace, and remain in the starting lineup most of the year, he should have a solid shot at earning All-Defense recognition.

With Williams being inelidgible for end-of-season awards, Wallace could replace the All-NBA wing as one of the Thunder’s representatives on the 2026 All-Defense team.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.