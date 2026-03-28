MAGA moms at CPAC ‘agree’ Barron Trump should serve in the military if troops are sent to Iran

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Two mothers attending this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference told MSNOW they believe President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, should serve in the military if the president chooses to send U.S. service members to war.

The two unnamed women, wearing matching sparkly red, white and blue “250” jackets, told the news network they were willing to support the president’s war with Iran, even if one of their own children was drafted to serve in the military.

When MSNOW’s Rosa Flores asked the mothers if they thought Barron Trump, 20, should also serve in the military, both women agreed.

“Both mothers agreed that if soldiers were sent to war, if this woman’s son was sent to war, they both agreed that Barron Trump should also serve in the military,” Flores told MSNOW anchor Chris Jansing Thursday.

When asked if they thought Barron Trump would serve, the MAGA mothers said they thought the president’s youngest son “would do the right thing.”

The youngest Trump son is 20-years-old and likely registered with the Selective Service System, but as a college student, could defer any draft, should there be one ( AFP via Getty Images )

The U.S. military is comprised of volunteer service members. However, the Selective Service is an independent agency that maintains a database of eligible men who could, theoretically, be drafted for war.

All men aged 18-25 are required to register for the Selective Service. Recently passed legislation will automate that process beginning in December.

One of the unnamed mothers, wearing a “Make America Great Again” told Flores said initially opposed Trump’s military strikes on Iran, because her son is 18 years old and therefore enrolled in the Selective Service System.

“So I wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

“But then I saw these three boys that were publicly hung in Iran. That regime has been threatening Americans and has been killing Americans for years… If my son was called to go, I would still support the war,” the unnamed woman told MSNOW.

Two MAGA fans told MSNOW they would still support the president’s war with Iran, even if one of their sons was drafted into the military ( MSNOW / Chris Jansing Reports )

The woman appeared to be referencing the public hanging of three young men who protested the Iranian regime in January amid a deepening economic crisis.

While Trump has initiated military action against Iran, there are no formal plans to put U.S. soldiers on the ground. The idea of sending servicemembers to war is extremely unpopular with Republican lawmakers and the public, according to polling.

Although the U.S. has the Selective Service, it has not called for a draft since 1972 during the Vietnam War.

Barron Trump is likely enrolled in the Selective Service System. However, as a college student, the youngest Trump son would likely be deferred for service were there ever to be a draft.