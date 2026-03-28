When will it cool down in metro Phoenix? What experts say

March 27, 2026, 5:01 a.m. MT

After several weeks of unusually warm weather in metro Phoenix, residents are ready for a cool down and return to more seasonal temperatures.

When was that expected to happen? Unfortunately, not on Friday, which was expected to hit 100 degrees once again. However, some cooling trends were expected to set in over the weekend, causing temperatures to drop slowly each day, according to the National Weather Service.

So, while you adjust your thermostat and check your ceiling fan, here’s everything to know about the upcoming weather, including the seven-day forecast, radar and what weather is normal for this time of year.

What weather to expect in metro Phoenix

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the Valley was expected to be slightly warmer on Friday, with highs in the upper-90s or possibly even triple digits again.

However, after that slight warming, things were expected to cool down a bit, forecasters said. On Saturday and Sunday, the high was expected to be 96 and 94 degrees, respectively.

Heading into next week, early forecasts predicted that a high pressure pattern in the Midwest was expected to send some moisture into the southwest, possibly bringing storms north and east of the Valley. Though it wasn’t likely to rain, metro Phoenix was expected to see clouds and a continued cool down with highs in the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday was expected to see highs dip back into the 80s.

When will it cool down in Arizona?

On brand with the nickname “Valley of the Sun,” Arizona weather starts getting warm as soon as late May and grips on, not dipping into 90 degrees or lower until well into September or October.

However, this March heat wave is out of character for metro Phoenix, as temperatures don’t typically reach triple-digits until early May.

Though the temperatures may slightly dip in the coming days, but that doesn’t guarantee the hot weather is truly over.

When does metro Phoenix usually hit 100 degrees?

The National Weather Service says the average day Phoenix breaks into 100-degree weather is May 2. Before Wednesday, the earliest 100-degree day on record was March 26, 1988.

When do triple-digit temps end in metro Phoenix?

The National Weather Service forecasts that the average time Phoenix breaks into less than 100-degree weather is around Sept. 20.

Phoenix weather radar

Phoenix 7-day weather forecast

Here is the seven-day forecast at Phoenix Sky Harbor, according to the National Weather Service: