US Open 2026: Moving Day updates from third round – live | US Open

By / June 21, 2026
Par up the last for Emiliano Grillo, and given the hard, fast and blowy conditions, that’s an excellent 67 that won’t be bettered by many today. If at all. Having said that, the winds are expected to drop later in the afternoon, approaching the early evening, and with the leading groups going out so late, there might be a slight advantage to be gained there. So never say never. But Grillo is the early clubhouse leader at level par, and can expect to be part of the story tomorrow.

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Grillo”,”caption”:”Emiliano Grillo finishes with a brilliant 67.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781982545000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.09 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781983437000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.23 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781982785000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.13 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.13″,”title”:”Grillo shoots 67″,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 20 Jun 2026 17.42 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 20 Jun 2026 14.00 EDT”},{“id”:”6a3517228f08c4f67d4d38ae”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s Moving Day at Shinnecock Hills! Here’s what the top of the leaderboard looked like after two tough treks around the oldest clubhouse in US golf …

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-7: Wyndham Clark
n -3: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Sam Stevens, Tom Kim
n -2: Collin Morikawa
n -1: Justin Thomas, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegale
n E: William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Ryo Hisatsune, Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Keith Mitchell, Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Alex Fitzpatrick

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… here’s a selected list of big names to have missed the cut …

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Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and defending champion JJ Spaun

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… and here are today’s tee times (all BST). Plenty of third-round water has already passed under the bridge, so we’ll get onto that immediately. Here we go! It’s on!

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2pm: Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman
n 2.11pm: Chris Gotterup, Eric Lee (a)
n 2.22pm: Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt
n 2.33pm: Marek Fleming (a), Robert MacIntyre
n 2.44pm: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
n 2.55pm: Bud Cauley, Neal Shipley
n 3.06pm: Laurie Canter, Michael Kim
n 3.17pm: Jackson Koivun (a), Miles Russell (a)
n 3.33pm: Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo
n 3.44pm: James Nicholas, Angel Hidalgo
n 3.55pm: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
n 4.06pm: Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson
n 4.17pm: Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan
n 4.28pm: Pierceson Coody, Max Greyserman
n 4.39pm: Kurt Kitayama, Tyrrell Hatton
n 5.50pm: Cameron Young, Im Sung-jae
n 5.06pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Spencer Tibbets
n 5.17pm: JT Poston, Ben Griffin
n 5.28pm: Andrew Putnam, John Parry
n 5.39pm: Jackson Van Paris, Ben James
n 5.50pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg
n 6.01pm: Keegan Bradley, Johnny Keefer
n 6.12pm: Ben Kohles, Justin Rose
n 6.28pm: Corey Conners, Aaron Rai
n 6.39pm: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy
n 6.50pm: Niklas Norgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick
n 7.01pm: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
n 7.12pm: Maverick McNealy, Rory McIlroy
n 7.23pm: Kevin Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia
n 7.34pm: Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatsune
n 7.50pm: Ryder Cowan (a), William Mouw
n 8.01pm: Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
n 8.12pm: Harry Higgs, Justin Thomas
n 8.23pm: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim
n 8.34pm: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
n 8.45pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

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Key events

Wyndham Clark compounds his mistake on 8 by sending a hot chip out of the bunker, past the flag, and down the slope on the other side of the green. He does exceptionally well to nearly hole a long putt from the fringe, but that’s a shot gone from the centre of the fairway, wedge in hand, 110 yards out. All of a sudden, Scottie Scheffler is just five shots off the lead … and with Clark finding thick rough down the right of 9 with his drive, there is movement aplenty on this titular day.

-6: Clark (8)
-4: Stevens (9)
-2: Schauffele (9)
-1: Scheffler (15), Kim (8), Burns (10)
E: Grillo (F), Theegala (11), Morikawa (9)

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