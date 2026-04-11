Maren Morris Defends Son After ‘Heated’ Gender Debate

Maren Morris is making it clear she will not tolerate outdated views when it comes to raising her son. The “80s Mercedes” singer recently took to TikTok to open up about a “heated” conversation she had with a man who suggested boys need to “toughen up,” warning that her 6-year-old son Hayes could face judgment for certain interests, “especially in the South.” Maren Morris said the conversation struck a nerve, prompting her to speak out against the gender stereotypes many children are exposed to from a young age.

Maren Morris Calls Out Harmful Labels For Young Kids

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According to Morris, stereotypes often begin with something as simple as what children like to wear, watch, or play with. “They hear this sh-t at school, like, from another friend, and it’s my job as his parent to correct them,” she said.

The country star explained that the man involved in the discussion was “pretty dismissive,” which initially caused her to “see red.” Still, she said she took a moment to “emotionally regulate” before calmly explaining that boys “‘don’t need to toughen up, actually.’”

Morris Opens Up About Her Son’s Interests

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Morris, who shares Hayes with ex-husband Ryan Hurd, went on to describe her son as a well-rounded, kind-hearted child with a variety of passions.

“He’s also, like, extremely gentle. And he loves baseball. He loves musicals. He’s obsessed with ‘Hamilton’ right now. He loves colors. Sometimes we paint his nails. He loves to make jewelry now and friendship bracelets,” Morris said.

She added, “And it’s like, he’s a person, and our job is just to never shame them for expressing those things. It’s the best part about being a kid.”

Maren Morris Has Been Navigating Big Life Changes

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The emotional parenting discussion comes as Morris continues adjusting to life after her split from Hurd. The singer filed for divorce in October 2023, with the former couple finalizing their separation in January 2024 after reaching a settlement agreement.

Last year, Morris got candid about navigating divorce while living in Nashville, a city where she and Hurd still share many mutual friends. “In Nashville, you know, I’ve been divorced for a little over a year now. It’s a small town, and we’re all friends, and we all work together, and the music industry is very tiny there,” she said.

Despite ending their marriage, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd may still be finding harmony in the studio. Two years after finalizing their divorce, Morris recently hinted that the former couple could collaborate on new music.

In a January Instagram Stories post, the “My Church” singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Hurd in the recording studio, showing him wearing headphones and holding a microphone while producer Jon Green worked nearby. Alongside the snap, Morris tagged both men and simply wrote, “We back.”

Divorce Changed More Than Just Her Relationship

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Morris also reflected on how motherhood, divorce, and life changes have shifted her friendships over time.

“I have these people who have been my ride or dies but I feel like COVID changed a lot of people, when I had my son I could feel people fall away,” she shared. “I think when you have kids sometimes… I think as a new mother, it’s already such a lonely time, and you’re very isolated, plus it was COVID.”

She added, “But I certainly made friends who are moms through the process.”

Maren Morris Has Also Been Open About Embracing Her Identity

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Beyond speaking candidly about parenting and personal growth, Maren Morris has also publicly come out as bisexual.

Reflecting on that decision, Morris explained that honesty and vulnerability played a major role in her choice to share that part of herself with the world. “I wanted to be able to connect with my fans and my queer community,” she told TZR Magazine.

She added that the timing felt especially meaningful as she navigated life after divorce. “Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving,” Morris said. “Being honest and being vulnerable is the only way that you find community.”

“I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women,” Morris continued. “I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it.”

The Maren Morris Defends Son After ‘Heated’ Gender Debate first appeared on The Blast