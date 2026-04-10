Mark Cuban Recalls Near-Trade That Almost Sent Kobe Bryant To Dallas

By / April 10, 2026

Basketball fans love to debate the great “what-ifs” in NBA history, but few near-misses are as tantalizing as the trade that almost sent Kobe Bryant to the Dallas Mavericks in 2007. On April 7, 2026, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reignited the conversation by revealing just how close he came to pulling off a blockbuster deal that would have paired Bryant with Dallas icon Dirk Nowitzki. The story, retold across multiple podcasts and sports outlets, has left fans and analysts alike wondering how the league might have changed if two of its biggest stars had joined forces in Texas.

According to Cuban, the trade talks unfolded during a particularly hectic period in his life—while he was competing on the reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ “It was 2007, Kobe was ready to get out. And I was on Dancing with the Stars. Google me. I didn’t win,” Cuban joked on the Club 520 Podcast. In between rehearsals and live shows, Cuban found himself sneaking away to negotiate with Kobe’s agent, Rob Pelinka, and to seek approval from Lakers owner Jerry Buss. The Mavericks had put together a compelling offer: Josh Howard, Jason Terry, and two first-round draft picks in exchange for Bryant, who was then considered the heart and soul of the Los Angeles Lakers.

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