Marvel Rivals Version 20260320 Patch Notes – Season 7 Begins! _Marvel Rivals

Greetings, Rivals!

The clock is ticking, Rivals. Season 7 is almost here! Get ready for a clash of top agents and legendary thieves. Assemble your squad, sharpen your skills, and prepare for the most electrifying season yet!

The update begins on March 20th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC) , with estimated maintenance lasting 2 hours.

All-New Content

New Hero

White Fox Arrives! South Korea’s sensational Kumiho super-spy joins the roster! Whether you’re leading the charge or working behind the scenes, Ami Han is ready to unleash her mystical cunning and unmatched espionage skills on the battlefield.

New Stories

1. New Serial – The Hunt is On

2. New White Fox Lore – Shards of Hope

3. New Captain America Lore – Real Power

New Systems

All-New Album System

1. Capture Marvel Moments: Save every epic moment, wild dances, and heroic gatherings with the new Album system.

2. Share & Show Off: Instantly share your snapshots with friends and the community. Make your Marvel-ous memories legendary!

New Mini-Game: Basketball Challenge

Step up, heroes! Head to Times Square or the Practice Range and test your aim with the new Shot Challenge. Do you have the precision of Hawkeye, or will you brick it like the Hulk? Top the leaderboards and prove your worth!

New In Store

1. White Fox – Yoon Ji-Woo: The Leader Bundle

2. Ultron – Odinforce Ultron Bundle

3. The Punisher – Marauder Marksman Bundle

4. White Fox – Rosy Recon

5. White Fox – Emoji Bundle

Available From: March 20th, 2026, at 11:00:00 (UTC) .

S7 Battle Pass

Unlock the mystical new Battle Pass, Tablet of Life and Time, featuring 10 brand-new sets of heroic costumes! Starring: Hela – Helen Angerboda: The Rebel, Peni Parker – Badlands Lullaby, Luna Snow – Park Sun-young: The Dancer, and more!

New Event – Dual Life of Peter Parker

Complete missions in the new event to unlock the FREE Deadpool – Wade Wilson: The Spirit Guard uniform. Spidey’s got enough on his plate; help him balance hero and everyday life!

Competitive

1. New Placement Match System:

Every placement match now tracks your individual performance (not tied to teammates). After ten placement matches, your rank will be adjusted between -100 and +100 competitive points based on your personal results and tier.

2. Ban Phase Updates:

Both teams can now ban 3 heroes each (up from 2). To keep the action moving, each ban round has been shortened to 15 seconds (was 20s).

3. Map Pool Returns: Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya is back in the Competitive Mode rotation!

4. Gold Rank Rewards: Reach Gold or above for the exclusive White Fox – Secret Agent costume.

Esports

Marvel Rivals Ignite Preseason kicks off March 27! With the launch of professional esports, Season 7 brings a brand-new, integrated Esports System straight into the game.

We’ve add one-stop info hub that includes:

1. Global Tournament Overview:

Dive into the world of Marvel Rivals esports. Browse tournaments, regions, teams, and player profiles from every corner of the multiverse.

2. Live Match Streaming:

Watch the action unfold in real-time directly inside the game and cheer for your favorite heroes and teams.

3. Instant Replay & Highlights:

Relive finished matches with in-game replays and video highlights. (Heads up: some replays may have a viewing expiration!)

4. Schedules, Rules & Standings:

Check every region’s match schedule, tournament format, results, and live leaderboards.

5. Team Up for Glory:

Special partner team bundles will drop alongside the Preseason launch. Stay tuned!

The Marvel Rivals Championship and Marvel Rivals Clash pages can now be found under the Esports tab.

Marvel Rivals Championship

Marvel Rivals Championship returns for Season 7, ready to crown new legends! Epic Rewards: Beyond cash prizes, every faction, from the Top 8 to the open qualifiers, will earn Units for their efforts. Invite your friends, build your faction, and battle for glory!

Easy Entry: Registration opens about one week into the season, with matches held on weekends throughout the mid and late season. How far can your faction go? The journey begins soon.

Pro Pathway: Starting from this season, top-performing PC factions can earn Champion Points and race for a spot to compete with the pros! The next qualification opportunity lands mid-2026. For all the fine print, check the Marvel Rivals Championship page in-game.

Accessories

New accessories for White Fox, Iron Fist, Hawkeye, Mister Fantastic, Ultron, Adam Warlock, Peni Parker, Venom, Hulk, and Elsa Bloodstone.

Twitch Drops

As Season 7 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops.

This round’s drops include the Scarlet Witch – Will of Galacta costume, along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: March 20th, 2026, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to April 17th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

College Perks

College Perk costumes are changing to the following:

– Magik – Punkchild

– Doctor Strange – Sorcerer Immortal

– Loki – Shin Sagi-Shi

– Invisible Woman – Future Foundation

– The Thing – Future Foundation

– Moon Knight – Phoenix Knight

– Captain America – Captain Klyntar

– Mantis – Jade Maiden

– The Punisher – Daredevil: Born Again

– Iron Fist – Binary Fist

Fixes and Optimizations

Experimental Feature: CPU Rendering Optimization (PC Only)

1. Rivals with mid-to-high-end CPUs, assemble! Head to Settings > Other > Performance Optimization (Beta) to activate this experimental power-up. Enable it to enjoy a potential boost in performance and smoother battles. Note: This is an experimental feature. If you encounter any problems, please contact our customer support team.

Maps and Modes

1. Convoy Mode Score Display: Fixed a bug where the scoreboard could display incorrectly if the match ended while a mission vehicle was nearing its destination. The UI is now as accurate as Tony Stark’s HUD.

Heroes

1. Angela’s Divine Double-Tap, No More Early Cooldowns: When Angela descended with Divine Judgement and swiftly followed up with the second strike of Heaven’s Retribution, her Wingblade Ascent could prematurely enter cooldown. The gods have intervened; Angela’s arsenal now works in perfect heavenly harmony!

2. Venom’s Frenzy, Double Trouble No More: At lower frame rates, using Cellular Corrosion during Frenzied Arrival could sometimes trigger both abilities at the same time, twice the symbiote, twice the chaos! The bug has been contained; now Venom’s rampages are as monstrous (and fair) as intended.

3. Cloak & Dagger’s Shadow Survival, No More Ghosting Out of Death: After using Dark Teleportation to slip into Phased state, Cloak sometimes refused to kick the bucket even at zero Health. The Darkforce Dimension has been tamed, heroes now respect the rules of mortality!

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates in store for Season 7. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

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