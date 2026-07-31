Marvel Rivals Version 20260730 Patch Notes _Marvel Rivals

Greetings, Rivals!

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming patch drops on July 30th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC) ! No server downtime; just patch and play!

Here’s what’s coming your way:

All-New Content

New Mode – Path to Doomsday Avengers: Age of Ultron

The world has once again fallen into crisis! Ultron’s legion surges into Avengers Tower like a tidal wave.

The tower that once protected the world now blares with alarms, teetering on the edge of collapse.

The Avengers assemble once more, swearing to fend off Ultron’s invasion to the bitter end!

*This mode is currently not available on PS4.

New In Store

– Spider-Man – Spider-Man: Brand New Day Bundle

– Hulk – Spider-Man: Brand New Day Bundle

– Scarlet Witch – Avengers: Age of Ultron Bundle

– Winter Soldier – Captain America: The Winter Soldier Bundle

Available From: July 31st, 2026, at 2:00:00 (UTC)

Spider-Man Day

To celebrate everyone’s favorite wall-crawler’s first appearance, the exclusive “Spider-Man Day” store tab is now open! During the event, swing by the page to view and purchase a wide variety of Spider-Man costumes. Collect Spidey’s classic looks and show off your spectacular Spider-style! At the same time, the Spider-Man – Peter Parker: The Photographer bundle will make a limited-time spectacular return during the event. Thwip on over to the store and snag your favorites!

Limited-time Availability: July 31st, 2026, 02:00:00 to August 13th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Times Square – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Highlights Screening

Head over to the viewing area in Times Square to watch iconic clips from Avengers: Age of Ultron! Watch the screening continuously for two minutes to unlock an exclusive Spray.

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Iconic Scenes Photo Ops

Say ‘Assemble’! Visit the iconic scene photo walls outside the Avengers’ Gift Shop in Times Square. Take a group photo with the NPCs there to instantly earn 100 Units!

Event Period: July 30th, 2026, 09:00:00 to August 27th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Esports

The Marvel Rivals IGNITE has officially kicked off! Top teams from four major global regions have gathered in Los Angeles to engage in fierce competition. The first global champion of the 2026 season is about to be crowned, and the main event is well underway. Stay tuned!

You can view the full schedule of the Mid-Season Finals via the in-game Esports page, and subscribe to the match reminder feature to ensure you don’t miss any exciting matchups. Watch the matches in-game or via official live streams to earn plentiful drops.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

– Thor’s Thunderous Tangle: Fixed a bug where if Thor triggered the Ragnarok Rebirth team-up revival effect while casting his Ultimate, he could be unexpectedly healed by teammates, and caused abnormal defeat judgments. The Odinson’s fate is now properly sealed or saved!

– Peni Parker’s Network Nuisance: Addressed an issue where, when Peni Parker utilized the Rocket Network team-up, it could cause her teammate Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B. revive data to track incorrectly. SP//dr’s tech is now fully synchronized with the Guardian’s!

– Cloak & Dagger’s Darkforce Discrepancy: Resolved a hiccup where Cloak & Dagger selecting the Oblivion Shroud team-up could result in incorrect assist data tracking. The duo’s light and shadows are perfectly balanced again!

– Jubilee’s Firework Fizzle: Fixed an issue where, at certain specific angles, Jubilee was unable to use Dazzling Detonation to detonate her energy orbs. Jubilee’s spark is fully restored!

Other

– Fixed a glitch in matches where Hela’s emojis and emotes could become unusable after she used her abilities. The Goddess of Death will not be silenced!

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates in store. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

Discord|X|Facebook|Instagram|TikTok|YouTube|Twitch