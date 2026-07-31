Northern Lights Update: 9 States May See Aurora Tonight

Topline A few northern states may be able to see the northern lights tonight, according to the latest forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which also suggests these states may be able to see the aurora over the weekend. A handful of states may be able to see the northern lights tonight. (Photo by Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Facts

Thursday night’s northern lights display will have a Kp index of 4, according to NOAA’s forecast , indicating the lights, which have moved farther from the poles, are “brighter” than usual and could be “quite pleasing to look at.” No geomagnetic storms, which typically strengthen the northern lights display, are expected Thursday night or over the weekend, according to NOAA’s forecast. NOAA’s preliminary forecast for Friday night also has a Kp index of 4 and covers roughly the same area.

Thursday night’s northern lights forecast. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Which States May See The Northern Lights Thursday Night?

As is typical, Alaskans will have the best shot at seeing the northern lights Monday night. Much of the state has a high likelihood of seeing the aurora, according to NOAA’s projection. Other states with a smaller chance of seeing the lights include much of Montana and North Dakota, with the northern half of Minnesota having a decent chance. Other states with smaller chances include the northern parts of Washington, Idaho, Michigan, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights?

NOAA recommends viewers wait until it is dark outside to see the lights, which are usually most visible between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Hopeful aurora viewers should also travel as far north as possible and find a high vantage point that lacks light pollution, NOAA says.

What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Lights?

Travel photographers told National Geographic the ideal way to take pictures of the northern lights is by using a tripod to stabilize the image, using a wide-angle lens and a lower shutter speed. Photographers using their iPhone should enable the camera’s night mode, turn off flash and shoot in RAW format.

key background

The northern lights made frequent appearances over the United States between 2024 and 2025 as the sun reached the “maximum” phase of its solar cycle, during which solar events like geomagnetic storms occur more frequently. The high level of solar activity surpassed scientists’ expectations, and NASA said the northern lights hit a 500-year peak in 2024. Auroral activity is expected to decline throughout the latter half of the decade as the sun exits its maximum period.

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