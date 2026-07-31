Katie Price suffers fresh blow to finances as another company ‘goes bust’

As husband Lee Andrews continues his second stint in prison, the Pricey has suffered yet another setback as she is forced to shut up one of her various businesses

Katie Price has suffered another blow to her finances (Image: ITV)

Katie Price has suffered another setback to her finances after one of her businesses was seemingly shut down. Showbiz icon Katie, 48, has already been dealing with issues as her husband Lee Andrews, 43, has been put back in prison over unpaid debts.

But the Pricey herself has also dealt with financial difficulties, having been declared bankrupt several times before. Now, the star’s horse-riding gear shop appears to have shut down. It comes as she has confirmed she will not be paying a penny to get Lee out of jail in Dubai.

According to the Sun, her firm KP Equestrian Ltd was known for selling clothes for riding horses, such as leggings and body warmers. T-shirts were also on sale for men, women and children − as well as other tops.

The Pricey’s horse-riding clothes company has been shut down this week (Image: ITV)

Katie herself was personally involved in selling some of the gear, even rocking up to horse riding events herself to help shift some of the items. The business appears to have been removed from the register of enterprises at Companies House earlier this week.

The business has now stopped selling any items and the website is now defunct.

The most recent upload to the company’s profile on social media was two years ago and a link to the website through the account now no longer works.

The latest figures filed to Companies House revealed that the business’ bank account had only £1,000 in it − with the total worth being £15,000.

It comes as Katie’s hubby Lee remains in prison in Dubai (Image: wesleeeandrews/Instagram)

A keen horse rider herself, Katie first launched the business in a new attempt to make money and clear her debt, after it was revealed she had owed over £3million. Now, the star is continuing to rein back the spending − and insisted she would not pay to get her husband out of jail.

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Lee is currently locked up in Dubai’s notorious Al Awir prison after failing to pay back his debts, and is now racking up prison fines totalling well over £100,000. She insisted she will not be giving any money to help get the self-claimed multi-millionaire out.

“There’s nothing I can do,” she told the Sun previously, “I’m not here to pay anything for anyone. I’ve got my own life. Even though he’s part of my life.”

The Daily Star has reached out to Katie’s representatives for comment.

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