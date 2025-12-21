Massara: ‘Roma hope to change’ poor record in big games against Juventus

Roma director Frederic Massara admits their record in the big games has been poor this season, but they ‘hope to change that’ against Juventus this evening.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 GMT.

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from this game and Lazio vs. Cremonese on the Liveblog.

WALSALL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 06: Frederic Massara, Sporting Director of AS Roma, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Aston Villa and AS Roma at Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium on August 06, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Giallorossi have an opportunity to close up on the leading pack, seeing as Inter, Napoli and AC Milan all had this weekend’s fixtures postponed for their Supercoppa Italiana commitments.

On the other hand, a defeat would allow Juventus to reduce the gap from fourth to just one point.

Roma can lock down fourth place

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 02: Paulo Dybala of AS Roma warms up prior to the Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“A win would consolidate the team’s self-belief. This journey has started strong, but so far we haven’t been able to bring home the required results in the head-to-head clashes, so we hope to change that tonight,” Massara told Sky Sport Italia.

Roma had more Serie A points than any other team in the calendar year 2025, although that was split over two seasons under Claudio Ranieri and Gian Piero Gasperini.

“We are very proud of this statistic and it shows the quality of the squad. We did well to conserve most of the team that did so well in the second half of last season, and is continuing those performances this term,” added Massara.

“They are two coaches with very different approaches, but the value of the team is consistent, and that is to their credit.”

ROME, ITALY – DECEMBER 15: Gian Piero Gasperini, Head Coach of AS Roma, looks on prior to the Serie A match between AS Roma and Como 1907 at Stadio Olimpico on December 15, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala starts as a False 9 this evening, so does this fuel the Roma interest in January targets like Joshua Zirkzee and Giacomo Raspadori?

“It is a tactical choice, as we have Ferguson on the bench with different characteristics. We are well aware that if there are opportunities on the transfer market, then we’ll try to take them.”

Evan Ndicka and Neil El Aynaoui are on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations, with Artem Dovbyk injured, and Mario Hermoso not fully fit due to a muscular issue.

The defence therefore has to be revamped, with Jan Ziolkowski getting only his third start, while Devyne Rensch drops into the back three.