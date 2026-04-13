MATCH GUIDE | Crew vs. Orlando City SC

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC – Sunday, April 12 at 7:00 PM
Join us at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field this Sunday as your Columbus Crew host Orlando City SC for Harry Potter Night!
- 4:30PM – Happy Hour at the Chase Plaza and Condado Tacos begins
- 5:20PM – Matchday Team Arrival
(meet at Columbus Crew Way)
- 5:30PM – ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Gates Open
- 6:45PM – Prematch Ceremonies Begin
We are excited to share that the Northwest Gate will be open for fan entry this Sunday.
SCAVENGER HUNT
Make sure you get to the game when gates open at 5:30 p.m. to participate in the Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt throughout the stadium. Solve the riddles to find the final location for your chance to win the grand prize!
TRAFFIC/PARKING
Guests are encouraged to arrive early, reference approved entry traffic routes for efficient arrival.
Please note the below events may impact traffic & parking:
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins. – 6PM
- Columbus Convention Center – all day events
- Kemba Live! – The Maine 7PM
- A&R Music Bar – Ashley Kutcher 6:30PM
Parking is convenient to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field- please use below links to purchase single match or season options in arena district and downtown Columbus lots:
Fans are encouraged to utilize the approved entry routes to limit traffic or pre-purchase parking and allow additional travel time in the downtown area.
CHASE PLAZA
- First time at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field? Stop by the ‘My First Match’ table to get extra information and pick up a first match pin and certificate.
Stop by Koorsen Guest services after stadium gates open to claim your certificate.
- Try your luck at winning prizes through Nationwide’s Kick to Win and America’s Floor Source Enter to Win!
- Activities with our Chase Small Business (the WAG), UFL, EA Game Truck, will be available for all ages.
- Visit the Ohio School of Falconry table to learn more about the different species of owls.
PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES
Stop by our Harry Potter photo stations on the concourse located at the CoverMyMeds Gate, behind Section 131, and behind Section 104.
HALFTIME
Stick around at halftime to witness the first Quadball Match at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Featuring The Cleveland Riff versus the local Ohio Apollos.
FOOD & BEVERAGE OFFERS
- Smokestack Cocktail (peach ginger lemonade and vodka topped with cotton candy and served in a smokestack cup)
Locations: Modelo Bar, Mich Ultra Bar, Nordecke Bar, Upper Mez Bar
HARRY POTTER THEMED COCKTAILS:
w/ light-up souvenir cup: $22.99
- Raven About It (Ravenclaw) – Lemonade, OYO Vodka, Blue Curacao
- Siptherin (Slytherin) – Midori, Mt. Dew, OYO Vodka
- Roaring Pour (Gryffindor) – Dark Horse Red Wine, Sangria, Orange Juice
- The Golden Hour (Hufflepuff) – OYO Vodka, Lemonade, Peach Puree
Locations: Modelo Bar, Michelob Ultra Bar, Upper Mezzanine Bar, Nordecke Bar, 614 Bar
Valid I.D. is required for purchase of all alcohol. There will be a maximum limit of 2 alcoholic beverages sold to each guest, per purchase, per valid I.D. Please be patient with our staff during this process.
Locations: Donatos SE Concourse, BBQ Portable 130
Sprouts Garden and Veggies – $8.99
Locations: Markets 106, 125, 128
Phoenix Fire Chicken Sandwich – $9.99
Location: Bread Financial Club, River Club
The Huffle Cream Puff – $8.99
Harry Potter Swirl Cotton Candy – $10.00
Location: Markets 106, 125, 128
PRIOR TO ARRIVAL
Be sure to arrive early to take in the unique experience at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field! There are a number of features that allow for a seamless arrival at the stadium:
- For a detailed list of matchday- or stadium-related information, refer to the A-Z Guide.
- View the centralized resource for additional matchday topics, including ingress, parking, mobile ticketing, maps and more.
Where To Eat Before The Match
- All tickets for the match are available through mobile devices; please download your ticket in advance. The easiest place to access your mobile tickets is through the official Columbus Crew App.
- Express Entry: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is now offering Express Entry featuring seamless and quick access into the stadium through Facial Ticketing. Look for the yellow “Express Entry” signs above turnstiles on the left-hand side of the AEP Gate (southeast corner). Fans can sign up for Free Express Entry before the match for the fastest way to get into ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
- For more information, view the Mobile Ticketing page.
IN-STADIUM
- Connect to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field’s free WiFi on your phone for a faster mobile connection (Name: Stadium WiFi)
- ScottMiracle-Gro Field is a cashless stadium. Cash2Card kiosks are located behind section 108 and in the Crew shop.
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will offer its full slate of food & beverage options. View a full list of food vendors here.
- We card every guest for alcoholic beverages please be make sure you bring your identification.
- For match day questions, comments or issues- please scan the below QR code or text “Crew” to 614-447-4159.
BROADCAST:
Can’t make it to the match? Watch on Apple TV or tune in on Alt 105.7 FM and the iHeartRadio app in English and on La Mega Columbus 107.1/103.1 FM and the La Mega app in Spanish.