Game Preview: Knicks vs Hornets, April 12, 2026

We have arrived. When the Knicks (53*-28) host the Hornets (43-38) tonight at Madison Square Garden, their regular season will draw to a close.

What a season it has been. A success by most measures, for sure, yet disappointing at times. So like life. The obviousness of the Pistons and Celtics stealing the top two seeds from our heroes is only apparent in hindsight, but who among us has never misjudged another to regrettable ends?

Perhaps like our heroes, you have also experienced many highs and lows since opening night on October 22. We endured a rough winter here in upstate New York as I added on another year. Although I am older than Taj Gibson, I’m proud to say I could still give an NBA team six fouls a night. How many of you could make such a bold claim?

The morning sun is shining on tulips sprouting from my flower bed. Where they come from every year, I haven’t a freaking clue. I didn’t plant them. The damned things are everywhere, even in the yard, and a bit of a nuisance, actually. But (pretend that the world is not on fire and) rejoice! A season of renewal is upon us. And tonight’s game pairs two teams that look rejuvenated and ready for some postseason shenanigans.

In the current campaign, the Knicks took an NBA Cup from the San Antonio Spurs, which served as a sort of trial run for playoff glory. They also gave us plenty of reasons to chew on towels during this campaign, like when they started the calendar year on the wrong foot, going 2-8 over the first three weeks.

Since January 21, however, New York has won 28 of 38 games. They are currently enjoying a five-game win streak that included victories over three potential postseason opponents: the Celtics, Hawks, and Raptors. Josh Hart has discovered the Fountain of Three, shooting 53% from deep over his last 10 games (and 43% over the last 20). Just in time, the team is fully healthy (although we’re pensively monitoring OG Anunoby’s ankle). And after two years of playing together, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have finally unlocked their pick-and-roll potential. Everything is falling into place at precisely the right moment as the Knicks prepare for a marathon run deep into the playoffs.

Rooting for the Charlotte Hornets (also Bobcats) must have its ups and downs, too. For one thing, the Spectrum Center offers great seats at much more affordable prices than MSG. On the other hand, fans had to watch the Bees paste together a 16-28 record to start the season. This team seemed to have its sights set on a lottery pick. A video recorded during that stretch (I could search for it, but sloth) showed LaMelo Ball in street clothes, dapping up his teammates as if he were being traded. If memory serves, that came before Mr. Road Menace smashed into a car at a Charlotte intersection. In addition, a Hornets fan has had to endure the career of Miles (look it up) Bridges, and five seasons of Terry Rozier before he went to Miami. Tough stuff, Carolina.

But now, sophomore head coach Charles Lee turned it around. Since January 21, Charlotte has won 27 of 37 games. The team now ranks eighth for net rating thanks to a top five offense and an improved defense. How? For one thing, rookie Kon Knueppel has exploded, averaging 18.6 points per game on 43% three point shooting and breaking Kemba Walker’s single-season franchise record for made threes with 270 and counting. His defense is sold, too. This kid should be a lock to beat former Duke roommate Cooper Flagg for Rookie of the Year.

The team has benefited from improved play by Brandon Miller, too. In his third year, the small forward has averaged 20 points. For the third straight season, his long-range shooting has improved, and this year he has averaged 38%, adding to their dangerous arsenal. The club also made a smart move at the trade deadline, adding Coby White to lead the bench. In their frontcourt, Moussa Diabaté has blossomed into a fine center. And believe it or not, Ball has learned to stop heaving from half court with 14 seconds on the clock (…mostly).

New York leads the season series 2-1, winning the first two games by 28 and 15 points. However, Charlotte beat the Knicks 114-103 in an almost wire-to-wire win on March 26 in North Carolina. They got a big night from Kon Knueppel, who posted 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. For our heroes, Brunson dropped a 26-point, 13-dime double-double.

The Stingers need to win to secure the ninth seed and home-court advantage for their upcoming Play-In tournament game against the Miami Heat. A win (or a Heat loss) ensures the 9/10 matchup is in Charlotte, while a loss and a Miami win drops them to tenth. As for the Knicks, they have five players (three starters: KAT, Hart, and Anunoby) on the injury list and have secured the third seed. ESPN.com predicts them to win at 51%, and ending Mike Brown’s first season with a six-game win streak would be right nice. I just can’t see them exerting too much effort today, though. Besides, Mike’s already eclipsed Tom Thibodeau’s best of 51 wins as a Knicks coach, and it’s a sunny day outside. Relax, take it easy, fellas, and savor a job well done before embarking on the march to the Finals.

Who: New York Knicks (53*-28) vs Charlotte Hornets (43-38)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Place: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Follow: @ptknicksblog and bsky