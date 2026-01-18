Mavericks vs. Jazz prediction, odds, spread, time: 2026 NBA picks for Saturday, Jan. 17 from proven model

The Saturday NBA schedule tips with a matchup between injury-plagued Western Conference teams as the Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks. These teams also played on Thursday, a matchup Dallas won 144-122. The Mavs are 12th in the Western Conference standings at 16-26, with Utah 1.5 games behind at 14-27. Dallas remains without Anthony Davis (finger) and Kyrie Irving (knee), while star rookie Cooper Flagg (ankle) is doubtful. Dereck Lively II (foot) and P.J. Washington (personal) are out for Dallas as well. Utah won’t have big men Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Walker Kessler (shoulder).

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 241.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Mavericks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Jazz vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Jazz:

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Mavericks -3.5 Mavericks vs. Jazz over/under: 241.5 points Mavericks vs. Jazz money line: Mavericks -161, Jazz +135 Mavericks vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine Mavericks vs. Jazz streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins:

How to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks

After 10,000 simulations of Mavs vs. Jazz, SportsLine’s model is going Under on the total (241.5 points). The teams sailed past the total on Thursday with a combined 266 points. The model is projecting a much different style of game this around.

Dallas has seen 55% of its games hit the Under this season, and the Mavs are low on scoring options assuming that Flagg is unable to go. The model is projecting 233 combined points as the Under hits 64% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model’s NBA picks.

So who wins Mavs vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.