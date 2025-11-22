Maxwell Ratings’ forecast for GHSA second round, GIAA and GAPPS championships — Georgia High School Football Daily

Here is this week’s playoff schedule with projected margins of victory, courtesy of the Maxwell Ratings. The projected winner is on the left. The projected margin of victory is on the right. The Maxwell computer ratings take into account historical scores, weighing the more recent seasons the most heavily.

GHSA

(All games Friday)

Class 6A

Buford vs. Newton -23

Carrollton vs. Harrison -25

Douglas Co. at North Cobb -14

Grayson vs. Colquitt Co. -19

Hillgrove at West Forsyth -6

North Gwinnett vs. Lowndes -1

Valdosta vs. Brookwood -11

Walton at East Coweta -1

Class 5A

Gainesville at Brunswick -21

Hughes vs. Lee Co. -15

Milton at Jackson Co. -1

Rome vs. Houston Co. -6

Roswell vs. Clarke Central -41

Sequoyah vs. Newnan -5

Thomas Co. Central vs. Villa Rica -39

Woodward Academy vs. Statesboro -28

Class 4A

Benedictine vs. Cass -19

Cartersville vs. Warner Robins -23

Central, Carrollton vs. Cambridge -6

Creekside vs. Ware Co. -33

Kell vs. Southwest DeKalb -5

Lithonia vs. Centennial -22

Marist vs. Blessed Trinity -11

North Oconee vs. M.L. King -34

Class 3A

Calhoun vs. Douglass -4

Jefferson vs. Harlem -22

Jenkins vs. Peach Co. -8

LaGrange at North Hall 0

Sandy Creek vs. Monroe Area -34

Stephenson vs. Westside, Augusta -5

Troup at Cairo -12

West Laurens vs. Oconee Co. -12

Class 2A

Burke Co. at Columbia -1

Callaway at Thomson 0

Carver, Atlanta vs. Pierce Co. -23

Carver, Columbus vs. Stephens Co. -27

Hapeville Charter at Appling Co. -1

Morgan Co. vs. Miller Grove -30

Rockmart vs. Laney -10

Sumter Co. at North Murray -20

Class A Division I

Fitzgerald at Dublin -5

Gordon Lee vs. Elbert Co. 0

Heard Co. vs. Social Circle -15

Jasper Co. vs. Pepperell -8

Rabun Co. vs. Berrien -15

Toombs Co. vs. Thomasville -14

Worth Co. vs. Bleckley Co. -18

Swainsboro at Northeast -1

Class A Division II

Bowdon vs. Washington-Wilkes -34

Clinch Co. vs. Emanuel Co. Institute -14

Early Co. vs. Mount Zion, Carroll -13

Jenkins Co. at Schley Co. -4

Johnson Co. vs. Brooks Co. -1

Lincoln Co. vs. Hawkinsville -27

Screven Co. vs. Charlton Co. -12

Wheeler Co. vs. Warren Co. -21

Class 3A-A Private

Athens Academy vs. Holy Innocents’ -3

Calvary Day vs. King’s Ridge Christian -42

Fellowship Christian vs. Mount Vernon -41

GAC vs. Landmark Christian -10

Hebron Christian vs. Trinity Christian -28

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan -10

Sav. Christian vs. Christian Heritage -27

Whitefield Academy vs. Aquinas -3

GIAA

Championships

(Friday)

John Milledge vs. Deerfield-Windsor -7

Robert Toombs vs. Edmund Burke -6

(Saturday)

Stratford Academy vs. Brookstone -2

Brentwood vs. Southwest Georgia -12

GAPPS

Championship

(Friday)

Lanier Christian vs. Creekside Christian -13