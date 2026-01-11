Meet Jakub Paul, the Cinderella story of United Cup 2026 | ATP Tour

United Cup

Meet Jakub Paul, the Cinderella story of United Cup 2026

Little-known Swiss has won all four mixed doubles rubbers with Belinda Bencic

January 10, 2026

2026 Getty Images Another day, another win for Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul at the United Cup.

By Paul Macpherson

The United Cup has its Cinderella story.

Jakub Paul, the little-known 26-year-old Swiss, wasn’t even sure he’d get to play mixed doubles in the tournament. But with Stan Wawrinka foregoing mixed doubles play early in the tournament due to back-to-back three-hour singles marathons, opportunity arose. The World No. 81 seized it.

Teaming with Belinda Bencic, Paul has won three deciding mixed doubles rubbers and four overall to play a key role in sending Switzerland to its first United Cup final on Sunday.

“For me, it’s still surreal,” Paul told ATPTour.com in Sydney after he and Bencic defeated singles stars Zizou Bergs and Elise Mertens in Saturday’s semi-finals. “I can’t really believe that we are in the final yet because I don’t think anyone expected this…

“But these are the moments I practise for. We knew mixed doubles was always going to be important and Stan gave me the chance to play. So I felt I had to really be ready, give my best. Of course, I never expected to win all those four matches. Now that we’re in the final, we want to give everything and let’s go for the title.”

Notable is how Paul has approached the challenge with the likes of Grand Slam champions Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Andrea Vavassori standing across the net.

Far from being overwhelmed by the big stage and playing for his country, he has played fearless tennis, poaching with confidence and drilling passing shots in behind opponents at net.

Despite being far more experienced, Bencic has empowered Paul to adopt a ‘large and in charge’ attitude on court. “It’s just amazing to see him play and how brave he is,” she said.

“When Belinda tells me to go, I just go,” Paul said. “That’s a bit the doubles player coming out in me. If you make a call, you have to stick to it because at the baseline she doesn’t know if I’m actually going to go or not. So it’s just better to go, and it’s been working out.”

Paul picked up the sport like many kids do, tagging along with his father and older brother to his local club in Chur. When his potential emerged, Paul relocated to an academy three hours away in Kreuzlingen, staying in the dorms and returning home on weekends.

“I don’t really like change and at 13 I didn’t want to move out from home but after a couple of months I managed it well and really liked it. I stayed for five years,” Paul said.

At 18 he moved to Biel to practise at the Swiss Federation’s training base and in the same year in his only singles appearance at a junior Grand Slam, he qualified for the US Open boys’ event and won two rounds. That led to a meeting with Roger Federer.

“Roger actually saw that,” Paul said. “Once I got back home Severin Luthi called me and said that Roger would like to practise because he had a house quite close to where I live in the mountains. He invited me for an evening and of course I went.”

Currently No. 341 in the PIF ATP Rankings for singles and 81 for doubles, Paul is caught between sacrificing potentially lucrative doubles opportunities at Tour-level with trying to build his singles ranking at ATP Challengers.

“It’s not an easy decision but at the moment I still want to push in singles,” he said. “I still feel I have potential and a couple of months ago I was at my highest rank of 288.

“On the other hand, doubles is going much better being Top 80 and I have the chance to play Slams, so it gets very interesting. I’m still playing Challengers where’s it’s possible to combine singles and doubles.

“If I play a doubles final on Saturday and then have to play singles qualies in a different city on Sunday, it’s difficult. For now I can still manage it, but in the end I have to pay my bills and if I can make more money in doubles, I might have to switch.”

But for one more day at least, Paul’s full focus is on [mixed] doubles as he contemplates the possibility of suiting up for another tie-deciding mixed with Bencic in the United Cup final.