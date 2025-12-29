Melissa McCarthy Stuns Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss on SNL

The 55-year-old comedian displayed her noticeably slimmer frame in a black velvet jumpsuit adorned with sparkly embellishments as she took the stage on the NBC sketch comedy show. McCarthy has reportedly lost close to 95 pounds.

Fans quickly took to X to comment on her appearance, with one user writing, “MELISSA MCCARTHY LOOKS SOOOOO GOOD JESUS CHRIST!” while another added, “I’m really impressed by Melissa’s weight loss progress.”

The Bridesmaids actress has been open in the past about her weight fluctuations. She previously revealed that she once lost 70 pounds in four months after following a doctor-supervised all-liquid diet. More recently, McCarthy has sparked speculation that she may have used the weight-loss drug Ozempic, though she has never confirmed this.

In April, McCarthy shared an Instagram photo with choreographer Adam Shankman, taken outside the Center Theatre Group Gala. In the image, she wore a pastel tulle dress paired with a matching blazer.

Eight-time Grammy winner Barbra Streisand commented on the post, writing, “Give him my regards, did you take Ozempic?” McCarthy later deleted the comment after fans rushed to her defense.

When asked about the remark, which Streisand reportedly intended as a compliment, McCarthy responded to paparazzi by saying, “I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her.”

McCarthy has previously said she is comfortable with her weight changing over time. She has also credited workouts such as Pilates, boxing, and piloxing with helping her lose around 30 pounds. The Tammy star, who is married to actor Ben Falcone and shares daughters Vivian, 18, and Georgette, 15, has spoken candidly about body image over the years. In 2013, she said she had been “every size in the world.”

“Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn’t appreciate it,” she told Us Weekly. “If I was a six or an eight, I thought, ‘Why aren’t I a two or a four?’ Now I feel like I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress.”