The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their rich history, which includes one of, if not the best defensive team across any single decade ever. The stories from the Steel Curtain era are still talked about nonstop to this day, as there was not a more feared team at the time. They are still the only team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl four times in a six-year span. All in all, it was a legendary run that may never be topped, even with the emerging dominance of offense and scoring.

AP Photo Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII. The Steelers won 35-31.

Despite all that, many fans have questioned the greatness of quarterback Terry Bradshaw. He won four Super Bowls, including two Super Bowl MVPs, but that was in an age where you didn’t need an elite quarterback to win it all. Statistically, he was never exactly amazing, but he got the job done when he needed to, and he is now in the Hall of Fame. That is all that matters anymore.

While promoting his new documentary for Netflix, fellow Hall of Famer John Elway was asked to compare quarterbacks. For the most part, he stuck with Joe Montana being better head-to-head than almost everyone else, but he would still give the other passer their props. When Bradshaw’s name came up, he gave the Steeler legend no credit at all.

“Terry Bradshaw’s way down on my list,” Elway said.

Elway had great things to say about every other quarterback that was named, but he clearly had nothing nice to say about the “Blonde Bomber.” Bradshaw may have not been the greatest passer, but Elway still could have found something good to say. There is nothing wrong with saying Montana was better than him, because it’s true in the eyes of many. It was just how blunt he was that made it somewhat comical, but also an insult.

Sports Illustrated John Elway celebrates after beating the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

Of course, Elway took himself over every other quarterback, as one would expect from someone that made the Hall of Fame. Like Bradshaw, Elway won his rings on the back of an elite defense and a dominant running game, so the two may be more similar than he would like to admit. Either way, they both have multiple rings and a bust in Canton, so they can’t complain too much. No one can take that away from them.

Steelers Have Seen Bradshaw Admit What Elway Said

The wild thing about all of that is that Bradshaw would likely agree. He has gone on the record multiple times to talk about how he wouldn’t fit in the modern NFL with how pass-heavy it is or how others carried him to where he is now. He completely understands the situation he was in. With his success, he’ll probably take it all day every day, but he is still aware of everything that happened with him and his teams in the 1970s.

Associated Press Steelers’ Terry Bradshaw poses with Chuck Noll and his father William Bradshaw after being drafted.

Knowing Bradshaw, if he heard Elway’s comment, he would likely agree with him. The only thing that he has over all these other quarterbacks except Montana is that he was undefeated while going to multiple Super Bowls. That’s the only thing that he may say to disagree with Elway, but outside of that, he would probably be the first one to come out and say something like “Yeah, that’s fair” from Elway’s assessment.

No matter what any fan or NFL legend says, there is nothing that can truly take away what Bradshaw accomplished. He won all four Super Bowls he went to, and he won MVP of the big game twice as mentioned. He is still a Hall of Famer. He was a part of a team that forever changed the image of the Steelers, as they went from laughingstock of the league to a team of greatness that everyone else wants to replicate.