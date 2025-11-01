Memphis vs. Rice odds, line, picks, predictions, Friday college football best bets from proven model

The 25th-ranked Memphis Tigers will look to stay in the mix for an AAC when they take on the Rice Owls in a key conference matchup on Friday night. Memphis is coming off a 34-31 win over South Florida, while Rice downed Connecticut 37-34 in double overtime this past Saturday. The Tigers (7-1, 3-1 American), who are tied for third in the league, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Owls (4-4, 1-3 American), who are tied for 11th, are 2-2 on their home field in 2025. Memphis is 7-1 against the spread this season, while Rice is 4-4 ATS.

Kickoff from Rice Stadium in Houston is at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 14-point favorites in the latest Rice vs. Memphis odds, up half a point from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 via SportsLine consensus. Memphis is the -625 favorite on the money line.

Why Memphis can cover

Senior quarterback Brendon Lewis powers the Tigers’ offense. In eight games, he has completed 141 of 208 passes (67.8%) for 1,644 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has rushed 97 times for 475 yards (4.9 average) and seven touchdowns. In the win over No. 18 South Florida, he completed 27 of 44 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 35 yards.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. In eight games, he has 36 receptions for 566 yards (15.7 average) and seven touchdowns. In the win over South Florida, he has seven receptions for 75 yards (10.7 average) and two touchdowns. In a 55-26 win over Florida Atlantic on Sept. 27, he had six receptions for 127 yards (21.2 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Rice can cover

The Owls are led by sophomore quarterback Chase Jenkins. In eight games, he has completed 77 of 111 passes (69.4%) for 744 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 97 times for 332 yards (3.4 average) and four touchdowns. In last week’s win over UConn, he completed 17 of 22 passes (77.3%) for 191 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 17 times for 57 yards (3.4 average), including a long of 21.

Junior running back Quinton Jackson leads the Rice ground attack. In eight games, he has carried 117 times for 655 yards (5.6 average) and six touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 74 yards and a score. In last week’s win over UConn, he carried 21 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Memphis vs. Rice picks

