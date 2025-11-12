Men’s Basketball Back In Action Tuesday Vs. Radford

Seth Trimble

Caleb Wilson

Hubert Davis

• The Tar Heels play host to Radford on Tuesday, November 11, at 7 p.m.• The game will be televised on the ACC Network with Wes Durham and Dennis Scott on the call.• Both teams are 2-0. The Tar Heels defeated Central Arkansas, 94-54, and Kansas, 87-74, while the Highlanders have wins over Western Illinois and West Virginia Wesleyan.• Carolina climbed seven spots in the Associated Press poll and enters the Radford/NC Central week ranked No. 18 in the nation.• The Tar Heels will be without guard. UNC’s senior captain broke a bone in left forearm on Sunday, November 9.• Trimble had accounted for 94.5% of Carolina’s returning points from last season and averaged 14.5 points in the first two games.• Freshman forwardwas named Co-ACC Player and Rookie of the Week following his performances in the wins over Central Arkansas and Kansas.• Wilson shared both the player and rookie awards with Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas.• Wilson is the first Tar Heel freshman to also win ACC Player-of-the-Week honors since Cole Anthony in 2019-20.• Wilson is the eighth Tar Heel to win ACC Player-of-the-Week honors as a freshman, joining Jerry Stackhouse (1994), Antawn Jamison (1996), Rashad McCants (2003), Tyler Hansbrough (2006), Brandan Wright (2007), Coby White (2019) and Anthony.• The Tar Heels have shot 50.8% and 51.5% from the floor in the first two games. It is the first time UNC has shot 50% or better in the first two games since 2021-22, when it accomplished that in the first three games.• Carolina is 37-1 when it shoots 50% or better in‘ five seasons as head coach.• The Radford game is the third of five consecutive home games to begin the regular season for the Tar Heels. This season marks the first time UNC has opened with five straight home games since 1918-19 (that stretch included two games vs. the Durham YMCA and one each vs. Guilford, Wake Forest and Elon).

CAROLINA-RADFORD

• The Tar Heels are 3-0 all-time vs. Radford, including 2-0 in the Smith Center.

• The teams met for the first time in Greensboro in the first round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

• The teams previously played in Chapel Hill on 12/4/2016 and 11/6/2023.

• In the most recent matchup, an 86-70 UNC victory, Armando Bacot led with 25 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Davis (13), Cormac Ryan (13) and Harrison Ingram (12) also scored in double figures for the Tar Heels.

WILSON’S FAST START

• Caleb Wilson made 17 of his 21 field goal attempts and averaged 23.0 points in the wins over Central Arkansas and Kansas.

• He became the first Tar Heel freshman ever to score more than 20 points in his first two games (22 vs. UCA and 24 vs. Kansas).

• Lennie Rosenbluth and Donald Washington scored more than 20 in their first two games as sophomores in 1954-55 and 1972-73 respectively.

• Wilson compiled a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in Friday’s win over Kansas. He became just the second Tar Heel freshman (with Coby White against Virginia Tech in 2018-19) and the fourth Tar Heel regardless of class (with Walter Davis and Mike O’Koren) to have at least 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a game.

22-POINT OPENER

• Wilson made 8 of his 10 field goal attempts and led all scorers with 22 points in the win over Central Arkansas.

• The 22 points were the fourth-most by a Tar Heel freshman in his debut since first-year players became eligible in 1972-73.

• The top-five freshman scoring debuts in the last 50 years include Cole Anthony’s 34 points vs. Notre Dame on 11/6/19, Rashad McCants’ 28 vs. Penn State on 11/18/2002, Joseph Forte’s 24 vs. USC on 11/22/1999, Wilson’s 22 and Tyler Hansbrough’s 21 vs. Gardner-Webb on 11/19/2005.

EVANS FILLING UP THE STAT SHEET

• Kyan Evans leads Carolina with six three-point field goals, eight assists and six steals. The junior point guard from Kansas City, Mo., is averaging 13.5 points, one of four Tar Heels in double figures.

• He scored all 12 of his points and had three assists and two steals in the second half against Kansas, directing a Tar Heel attack that shot 66.7% from the floor, committed only one turnover and scored 58 points after the break.

• In the opener vs. Central Arkansas, he drained four three-pointers en route to 15 points and added six rebounds (which tied a career best), five assists and four steals.

• Evans became the first Tar Heel to hit each of those numbers in the first game of the season and just the second to accomplish that in the last 25 seasons ( Marcus Paige vs. Syracuse on 1/26/15).

• It was the fifth time in his career he made at least four three-pointers in a game.

V FOR VICTORY

• Red-shirt junior center Henri Veesaar , a transfer from Arizona, is second on the Tar Heels in scoring (17.0 per game) and field goal shooting (66.7%) and tops the squad in rebounding at 7.0 per game.

• He scored 20 points (10 in each half) vs. Kansas, the second time in his career he scored 20 or more in a game.

• Veesaar has made 14 of 21 shots from the floor and is shooting 60.1% from the floor in his college career.

PRESEASON ALL-ACC, POLL

• The Tar Heels were picked to finish third in the 18-team Atlantic Coast Conference by the media at the ACC’s preseason media day in Charlotte.

• Caleb Wilson was voted to the league’s preseason All-ACC second team and the All-Freshman team.

• UNC was picked No. 25 in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.

• This is the 69th different season in the 78-year history of the AP poll the Tar Heels have been ranked in the AP poll.

• The preseason AP poll is the 963rd time Carolina has been ranked, the second-most in college basketball history.

PRESEASON RECOGNITION

• The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released its preseason watch lists for its five positional and they included three Tar Heels.

• Seth Trimble is on the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award list, Caleb Wilson is on the Karl Malone Power Forward Award list and Henri Veesaar is on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award list.

• Tar Heels have won four of the Hall of Fame’s positional awards – three Bob Cousy Point Guard Awards (Raymond Felton in 2005, Ty Lawson in 2009 and Kendall Marshall in 2012) and one Jerry West Award ( RJ Davis in 2024).

• Wilson is also on the preseason watch lists for the Naismith and Oscar Robertson (USBWA) Trophies.

PROBABLE STARTERS

0 – Kyan Evans , Junior, Guard

44 – Luka Bogavac , Junior, Guard

8 – Caleb Wilson , Freshman, Forward

13 – Henri Veesaar , R-Junior, Center

15 – Jarin Stevenson , Junior, Forward

• Carolina’s probable starters have made a combined 76 college starts. That includes 38 by Kyan Evans , 29 by Jarin Stevenson , seven by Henri Veesaar and two by freshman Caleb Wilson .

FRESHMAN STARTERS

• Wilson became the 40th Tar Heel to start his first game as a freshman since first-year players became eligible in 1972-73. Prior to Wilson, the most recent were guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love in 2020-21 against the College of Charleston.

• The last UNC frontcourt player to start his first game as a freshman had been Armando Bacot in 2019-20.

NEW-LOOK ROSTER

• Carolina’s 16-man roster includes five returning players and 11 newcomers. Those figures include senior guard Seth Trimble who is injured but averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game last season.

• This is the first time since 2005-06 UNC did not return a player who started at least half the team’s games in the previous season.

• The 11 newcomers include three incoming freshmen, six collegiate transfers, one player who competed internationally and a former member of UNC’s junior varsity team.

• The six collegiate transfers combined last season for 1,464 points, 578 rebounds, 256 assists and made 226 of 641 three-pointers (35.3%).

HUBERT DAVIS: YEAR FIVE

• The 2025-26 season is Hubert Davis ‘ fifth as head coach at the University of North Carolina and his 14th on the coaching staff at his alma mater. He is the only Tar Heel head coach to win 20 or more games in each of his first four seasons.

• Davis, 55 (turns 56 on May 17, 2026), has won National and ACC Coach-of-the-Year honors, led the Tar Heels to a national title game appearance, 103 wins, a 56-24 record and 24 road wins in ACC regular-season play, a regular-season ACC title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Only one other team has won more ACC games in the last four years.

• Two of his players – RJ Davis and Armando Bacot – rank second and third, respectively, in all-time UNC scoring, set numerous records and earned national and All-ACC awards.

• Carolina won its 100th game under Davis in the 2025 ACC Tournament, making him the third-fastest coach in UNC history and the sixth-fastest in ACC history to win 100 games. Only Duke’s Vic Bubas, UNC’s Roy Williams and Frank McGuire, Wake Forest’s Skip Prosser and Maryland’s Lefty Driesell reached 100 wins in fewer games than Davis (who won his 100th in 143 games).

• Over the previous four seasons, UNC had the 10th-most wins among teams in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

• Under Davis, Carolina is 8-3 in NCAA Tournament play, including wins against three national championship-winning coaches (Baylor’s Scott Drew, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo) and three other coaches who have taken teams to the Final Four (Marquette’s Shaka Smart, UCLA’s Mick Cronin and San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher).

• Davis has led the Tar Heels to 14 wins over nationally-ranked opponents, including eight over top-10 teams (No. 4 Duke, No. 4 Baylor and No. 9 Duke in 2022; No. 6 Virginia in 2023; and No. 10 Tennessee, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 7 Duke and No. 9 Duke in 2024).

2025-26 SCHEDULE NOTES

• In ACC play, the Tar Heels play host to FSU (Dec. 30), Wake Forest (Jan. 10), Notre Dame (Jan. 21), Syracuse (Feb. 2), Duke (Feb. 7), Pitt (Feb. 14), Louisville (Feb. 23), Virginia Tech (Feb. 28) and Clemson (March 3).

• Carolina plays at SMU (Jan. 3), Stanford (Jan.14), Cal (Jan. 17), Virginia (Jan. 24), Georgia Tech (Jan. 31), Miami (Feb. 10), NC State (Feb. 17), Syracuse (Feb. 21) and Duke (March 7).

• UNC is not scheduled to play Boston College.

• This will mark the first season since 1919 the Tar Heels are not playing NC State in Chapel Hill.

• The Tar Heels played Kansas to Chapel Hill for the first time ever. Last year, the Jayhawks defeated UNC in Lawrence. The November 7 game was just the third on-campus matchup in 14 games between the Tar Heels and KU.

• Carolina makes its first appearance in the Skechers Fort Myers (Fla.)Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. UNC faces St. Bonaventure (for the second time ever) on November 25 and Michigan State two days later on Thanksgiving Day. This is the third consecutive year the Tar Heels will be playing the Spartans. Carolina won in Charlotte in the 2024 NCAA second round and Michigan State won in overtime last November in Maui.

• The Tar Heels are making their first trips as ACC opponents to SMU, Stanford and Cal. UNC is 1-0 all-time against the Mustangs in Dallas (12/30/1986), 2-0 vs. the Cardinal in Maples Pavilion (12/3/1983 and 11/20/2017) and 1-0 vs. the Bears in Haas Pavilion (12/22/1972, when its was Harmon Gym).

• Carolina returns to Rupp Arena in Lexington to play Kentucky for the eighth time and the first time since 12/13/2014. UNC is 1-1 in the ACC/SEC Challenge with a home win over Tennessee and loss to Alabama.

• UNC plays Ohio State in Atlanta on December 20 in the CBS Sports Classic. The Tar Heels are 7-4 in the annual event, including 3-0 vs. the Buckeyes.

NEARING 500 WINS IN THE SMITH CENTER

• This is the 41st season the Tar Heels are playing their home games in the Dean E. Smith Center.

• Carolina is nine wins shy of 500 with an overall record (not counting preseason or exhibition games) of 491-90.

• The Tar Heels are 234-19 in the Smith Center against non-conference opponents.

• The Tar Heels have played 46% of their home games all-time in the Smith Center (581 of 1,265).

• Central Arkansas, Kansas, Navy and USC Upstate each will be playing in the Smith Center for the first time.

• UCA and Kansas were the 151st and 152nd different opponents to play a regular-season or NIT game in the Smith Center against the Tar Heels.

• Carolina has won 491 games in the Smith Center, 210 in Woollen Gym (1939-65), 170 in Carmichael Auditorium (1965-86, 2010), 130 in the Indoor Athletic Court (1924-38) and 63 in Bynum Gym (1911-23).