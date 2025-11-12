FDA Announces Nationwide Recall of ADHD Medication—Check Your Cabinets Now

Several lots of a prescription ADHD medication have been recalled due to “failed dissolution specifications,” the Food and Drug Administration announced last week.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries of New Jersey recalled certain bottles of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules, a generic version of Vyvanse that was sold nationwide. The recall was initiated on Oct. 28 and given a Class II risk level by the FDA on Oct. 30.
The Class II classification indicates that the recalled medication “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” but the risk of serious health consequences is low.
The recall affects bottles of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules, a drug used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, adolescents, and adults.
See the entire list of recalled medications below, including doses, bottle sizes, and expiration dates:
|Product Description
|Bottle Size
|Lot Number
|Expiration Dates
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD42468, AD48705
|2/28/2026, 4/30/2026
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 20 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD42469, AD48707
|2/28/2026, 4/30/2026
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 30 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD42470, AD48708
|2/28/2026, 4/30/2026
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 40 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD48709, AD50894
|4/30/2026, 5/31/2026
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 50 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD48710, AD50895
|4/30/2026, 5/31/2026
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 60 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD48711, AD50896
|4/30/2026, 5/31/2026
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 70 mg
|100-count bottle
|AD48712, AD50898
|4/30/2026, 5/31/2026
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries recalled the medication due to “failed dissolution specifications,” meaning the drug did not dissolve as expected in laboratory settings, which could make it less effective.
The manufacturer did not issue a press release about this recall, so there are no specific instructions for medication users.
However, it’s not recommended to stop ADHD medication abruptly, as it could cause withdrawal symptoms.
Check your medications at home, and if you have any bottles affected by the recall, don’t take them. Instead, contact your healthcare provider or pharmacy for guidance on obtaining a replacement bottle or refund.