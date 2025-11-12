FDA Announces Nationwide Recall of ADHD Medication—Check Your Cabinets Now

Several lots of a prescription ADHD medication have been recalled due to “failed dissolution specifications,” the Food and Drug Administration announced last week.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries of New Jersey recalled certain bottles of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules, a generic version of Vyvanse that was sold nationwide. The recall was initiated on Oct. 28 and given a Class II risk level by the FDA on Oct. 30.

The Class II classification indicates that the recalled medication “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” but the risk of serious health consequences is low.

The recall affects bottles of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules, a drug used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, adolescents, and adults.

See the entire list of recalled medications below, including doses, bottle sizes, and expiration dates: