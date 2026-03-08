Men’s Basketball Faces Long Beach State On Senior Night With Big West Title In Play

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team plays its final ever Big West regular-season game with a championship on the line when it hosts Long Beach State on Saturday Night. Tip-off is 7 pm and all fans are encouraged to wear white as part of Senior Night at Bankoh Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently in a tie for first in the league standings with UC Irvine who also has a home game on Saturday hosting UC Davis. The teams have already clinched the top two seeds and a double-bye into next week’s Big West Championship in Henderson, Nev. Following the game versus Long Beach State, UH will honor six seniors in their final home appearances: Dre Bullock , Hunter Erickson , Isaac Johnson ,

Gytis Nemeikša , Harry Rouhliadeff and Yacine Toumi .

PROMOTIONS Saturday March 7 – Senior Night vs. Long Beach State presented by UH Federal Credit Union Senior Night will be a night to remember as we say “Aloha and Mahalo” to six seniors.

will be a night to remember as we say “Aloha and Mahalo” to six seniors. All fans are encouraged to join together as one to wear white in honor of the senior class. White senior night shirts from UHFCU will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans through Gate A when doors open.

in honor of the senior class. from UHFCU will be through Gate A when doors open. Prior the game, Hawai’i’s Finest and UH Athletics will host a carnival-like fan fest from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm , featuring a live DJ, carnival games, and more fun activities. We ask fans to arrive early as multiple events will be taking place on campus.

After the game, head coach Eran Ganot and the coaching staff will recognize the senior class. Fans who plan to bring leis and other gifts may present them to the players/coaches after the ceremony.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 196-127 (12th season)

At Hawai’i: 193-125 (11th season)

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORDLBSU leads, 21-20

In Honolulu: UH leads, 13-6

Streak: UH, 2

NEWS & NOTES

UH is coming off a 93-74 win versus UC Riverside that kept the team in a tie for first in the Big West with UC Irvine.

UH is coming off a 93-74 win versus UC Riverside that kept the team in a tie for first in the Big West with UC Irvine. A win over Long Beach would give UH at least a share of the Big West regular-season title which would be their second ever in the conference and first since Eran Ganot ‘s debut season in 2015-16.

‘s debut season in 2015-16. It would also be the fourth conference regular-season title overall for UH. The ‘Bows also won WAC regular-season titles in 1996-97 and 2001-02.

UH scored better than 90 points for the fifth time this season after its 93-74 win versus UC Riverside.

Thirteen of UH’s 22 wins this year have come by double-digits, including seven of its 14 Big West victories after it 19-point win over UC Riverside.

UH improved to 16-2 at home with its win over UC Riverside, including 8-1 in Big West games. It’s the program’s best home record percentage wise since the 2002-03 team finished 15-1.

It’s also the team’s most home wins since the 2015-16 squad went 17-3 in Eran Ganot ‘s debut season. UH can match that total with a win over Long Beach State.

‘s debut season. UH can match that total with a win over Long Beach State. Long Beach fell in overtime at home, 76-70, to UC Davis on Thursday.

This will be the final game of the season for the Beach who have been eliminated from Big West Tournament contention.

The Beach is led by former UH assistant Chris Acker (2015-17), Former UH associate head coach John Montgomery (2015-2024) is also part of the LBSU staff.

The Big West achieved its highest-ever ranking in KenPom as the 11th ranked conference in the nation (currently 12). UH is the highest ranked BW team currently at 106 (peaked at 87).

UH ranks in the top 30 in the NCAA in 5 categories – 3FG% defense (9th), defensive rebounds (11th), FT attempts (17th), FTs made (19th) and rebound margin (26th). .

