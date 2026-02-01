Men’s Hoops Central: Presbyterian vs. Radford

Game Information

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Radford Highlanders

Date: Saturday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m.

Site: Clinton, S.C. (Templeton Center)

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Tickets: BlueHoseTix.com



PRESBYTERIAN

Record: 11-12, Big South: 4-4

Last Game: January 29, 2026 – High Point 84, Presbyterian 81

Head Coach: Quinton Ferrell (Presbyterian, 2007)

Record at PC: 73-134 (7th Season)

Career Record: Same

RADFORD

Record: 12-11, Big South: 5-3

Last Game: January 29, 2026 – Radford 84, Charleston Southern 75

Head Coach: Zach Chu (Richmond, 2015)

Record at Radford: 12-11 (1st Season)

Career Record: Same



PROMOTIONS – First 50 Fans will receive a Blue Hose Camo Trucker Hat.



LAST TIME OUT – Presbyterian battled Big South leader High Point down to the wire in a hard fought 84-81 loss on the road on Thursday night. Redshirt senior forward Jonah Pierce recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Triston Wilson scored a career-high 25 points. Junior guard Carl Parrish rounded out Presbyterian’s double-figure scorers with 15 points.



OPENING TIP

INSIDE THE STAT SHEET – Pierce leads the Blue Hose in scoring at 16.4 points per game while averaging 20.0 points per game in Big South play. Pierce leads the Big South and ranks 27th in the nation in rebounding at 9.5 boards per game. Pierce is eighth in the nation with a Big South leading 12 double-doubles. Parrish is second on the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game and 15.9 in Big South Conference games while connecting on a team-high 56 three-point field goals this season. Ten PC players have knocked down at least one three-point field goal this season. Redshirt junior Jaylen Peterson is second on the team in rebounding at 7.1 rebounds per contest while averaging 9.7 points per game. Wilson ranks amongst the Big South leaders, averaging a team-leading 3.6 assists per game. Wilson has dished out at least five assists in eight games this season. Wilson averages 10.0 points per game. Pierce, Peterson, and redshirt freshman Chidi Chiakwelu average around a blocked shot per game. Pierce ranks fourth in the Big South at 1.4 blocked shots per game. Chiakwelu is tied for fifth in the Big South at 1.2 blocked shots per game. As a team, Presbyterian is shooting 47.4 percent from the field while averaging 72.2 points per game.



STATISTICAL RANKINGS – Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South in scoring defense after limiting its opponents to 71.0 points per game. The Blue Hose are third in the Big South and 69th in the nation in rebounding margin, averaging 4.7 rebounds per game more than its opponents. Jonah Pierce ranks first in the Big South and 8th in the nation with 12 double-doubles. Pierce also leads the Big South and ranks 27th in the nation averaging 9.5 rebounds per game.





BLOCKED SHOTS – hiakwelu recorded six blocked shots against Wofford (Dec. 3), which is tied for the highest single-game total in Presbyterian’s DI era. Chiakwelu posted four blocked shots in the win over Charleston Southern (Jan. 23). Peterson has also posted six blocked shots in a game in his career. Peterson accomplished that feat at Winthrop last season (Jan. 29, 2025). Against High Point (Jan. 29), Peterson recorded four blocks and Jonah Pierce collected three blocked shots.



DOUBLE DIGIT BOARDS – Pierce has grabbed double-figure rebounds 14 times this season. He corralled 13 rebounds against Navy (Nov. 3) and ETSU (Nov. 8). He recorded 14 rebounds at Sacramento State (Nov. 16) and at Wofford (Dec. 3). In Presbyterian’s win over Morehead State (Dec. 6), he tallied 16 rebounds. At Manhattan (Dec. 21), he grabbed 11 boards. In Presbyterian’s win over Truett McConnell (Dec. 28), he grabbed 11 rebounds. In the win over USC Upstate (Jan. 3), he collected 12 rebounds. At Radford (Jan. 7), Pierce recorded 11 rebounds. At Longwood (Jan. 10), he grabbed 10 rebounds. In the win over UNC Asheville (Jan. 14), he recorded 11 rebounds. In the win at Gardner-Webb (Jan. 17), he grabbed 13 rebounds. Against Winthrop (Jan. 24), he collected 10 rebounds. On the road at High Point (Jan. 29), he grabbed 10 rebounds. Peterson has tallied six double-figure rebound games. He grabbed 10 rebounds against Navy (Nov. 3), 17 rebounds against Bluefield (Jan. 5), 11 rebounds at South Carolina (Nov. 12), 10 rebounds vs. Truett McConnell (Dec. 28), 13 rebounds against USC Upstate (Jan. 3), and 10 rebounds in the win over Charleston Southern (Jan. 21).



PC COACH QUINTON FERRELL – Quinton Ferrell is in his seventh season as the head coach of his alma mater, Presbyterian College. Ferrell, a former Blue Hose team captain and a 2007 PC graduate, is one of 51 coaches in the NCAA Division I ranks who are coaching their alma mater.



PRESBYTERIAN-RADFORD SERIES – Saturday’s game will be the 37th meeting between Presbyterian and Radford, with Radford leading the series 25-11. Radford has won the last meetings between the two teams, including an 80-61 win at home earlier this season, on January 7, 2026. Parrish led the Blue Hose with 19 points in that game. Pierce recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

RADFORD – The Highlanders have won three of their last five games including an 84-75 win at Charleston Southern this past Thursday. Junior guard Dennis Parker, Jr. leads the Big South in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game.



