Merck (MRK) earnings Q4 2025

Merck on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates on strong demand for its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and some newer products.

But the company posted a modest 2026 outlook that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations as it prepares for a few drugs to lose patent protection later this year and face generic competition. That includes Type 2 diabetes drugs, Januvia and Janumet, and Bridion, a treatment that helps restore muscle function that was blocked during surgery.

While those medicines aren’t top-selling products like Keytruda, their combined lower sales will likely pressure the company.

The pharmaceutical giant anticipates its 2026 revenue will come in between $65.5 billion and $67 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $67.6 billion, according to LSEG.

Merck also expects adjusted earnings to come in between $5 and $5.15 per share. That compares to analysts’ estimate of $5.36 per share, according to LSEG.

That range includes a one-time charge of roughly $9 billion, or around $3.65 per share, related to Merck’s acquisition of Cidara, a biotech company that is developing a flu prevention drug.

The guidance includes “manageable impacts” from the drug pricing deal Merck struck with President Donald Trump in December, as well as his administration’s recent move to pare back the pediatric vaccine schedule in the U.S., according to a company spokesperson.

Under that “most favored nation” deal, Merck will voluntarily sell its existing treatments to Medicaid patients at the lowest price offered in other developed nations and guarantee that pricing for new medicine, among other efforts. In exchange, Merck will get a three-year reprieve from tariffs.

Here’s what Merck reported for the fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.04 adjusted vs. $2.01 expected

$2.04 adjusted vs. $2.01 expected Revenue: $16.4 billion vs. $16.19 billion expected

The company posted net income of $2.96 billion, or $1.19 per share, for the quarter. That compares with net income of $3.74 billion, or $1.48 per share, for the year-earlier period.

Excluding acquisition and restructuring costs, Merck earned $2.04 per share for the fourth quarter.

Merck raked in $16.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 5% from the same period a year ago.

The results come as Merck slashes $3 billion in costs by the end of 2027, and prepares to offset revenue losses from the upcoming patent expiration of Keytruda in 2028.