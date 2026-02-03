Tim McGraw’s ‘Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026’ Is Coming To Minnesota

Tim McGraw will be bringing his ‘Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026’ one night only to Target Field on Sunday, August 23rd, 2026.

Tim’s not only coming to Target Field, but he’s also bringing some heavy hitters along for the ride. Joining Tim McGraw will be The Chicks (Formerly The Dixie Chicks), Lady A, 49 Winchester, and Timothy Wayne.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH

If you want tickets to this amazing show, they go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, February 6th, at 10 am.

NOTE: Concert organizers are encouraging everyone to make sure they get their tickets from Ticketmaster rather than third-party sites to ensure that they aren’t charged inflated prices for this concert.

TIM MCGRAW HAS SOLD OVER 40 MILLION RECORDS IN THE US

Tim McGraw has sold over 40 million records in the U.S. alone, making him one of the best-selling country artists of all time. He has 25 chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including classics like “Live Like You Were Dying” and “It’s Your Love.”

AWARDS ARE MANY FOR THIS VERSATILE PERFORMER

Where does he keep all of those trophies? Tim McGraw has won numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards and 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and he has successfully collaborated with various artists beyond country music, like Nelly on “Over and Over,” showcasing his versatility.

TIM MCGRAW – THE ACTOR

How many movies have you seen Tim McGraw in? Not to mention some steamy scenes from the Yellowstone Prequel ‘1883,’ when he was acting alongside his wife, Faith Hill. Other Notable films include “The Blind Side” and “Friday Night Lights.” I honestly think that he’s just as good at acting as he is at singing! I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a movie with Tim McGraw in it that I DIDN’T like.

