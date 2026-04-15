Meta commits to 1 GW with Broadcom, Hock Tan to leave board

Meta and Broadcom on Tuesday announced a sweeping deal that extends an existing partnership between the two companies for the design of Meta’s custom in-house AI accelerators through 2029.

At the same time, Meta said Broadcom’s CEO, Hock Tan, told Meta last week that he has decided not to stand for reelection to Meta’s board, according to a filing. Tan joined Meta’s board in 2024.

Meta has committed to an initial deployment of 1 gigawatt of its Training and Inference Accelerators according to a statement. The deal will eventually see Meta deploying multiple gigawatts of chips based on Broadcom technology.

The MTIA chips will be the first AI silicon to use a 2 nanometer process, Broadcom said in its own statement.

“Meta is partnering with Broadcom across chip design, packaging, and networking to build out the massive computing foundation we need to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people,” Meta’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Broadcom shares rose 3% in extended trading after the announcement. Meta stock was flat.

“Now, contrary to recent analyst reports, Meta’s custom accelerator, MTIA roadmap is alive and well. We’re shipping now and, in fact, for the next generation XPUs, we will scale to multiple gigawatts in 2027 and beyond,” Tan said on Broadcom’s March earnings call.