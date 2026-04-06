METALLICA Announces ‘Intimate’ November 2026 Shows With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES And SPIRITBOX

METALLICA will play two “intimate” shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in November to celebrate the venue’s 25th anniversary.

Says METALLICA: “Just as we’re getting ready to head out on the road for the first shows of ’26, we’ve added two more gigs to the calendar to wrap up the year. Join us at the intimate Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, to celebrate their 25th anniversary… as we like to say, they’re just getting started! We’ll be there for a No Repeat Weekend on November 19 and 21.

“You know the drill: two nights, two totally different set lists with no songs repeated, two unique special guests, and one great weekend!” the band continues. “Joining us on November 19 will be our tour buddies SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and on November 21, our new friends SPIRITBOX. Single-Day and 2-Day tickets will be available on Friday, April 10, at 10 AM ET // 7 AM PT. Tickets for both dates will also be available beginning Saturday, April 11, at the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

“Fifth Members may purchase tickets early through the Fan Club Presale beginning Wednesday, April 8, at 10 AM ET // 7 AM PT. Get all the details about how to obtain your presale code and register for a Ticketmaster account.

“We hope to see you there as we join a long list of artists who have performed at the arena, including Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Joel, Beyoncé, and many more. Twenty-five years and over 3,000 events later, we’re honored to help celebrate this milestone.”

METALLICA‘s “No Repeat Weekend” format was first introduced on the band’s “M72” world tour. The format sees the group performing two completely different setlists over the course of two nights, essentially making it possible for fans looking to hear more METALLICA songs live to enjoy two concerts back-to-back without hearing the same songs over again.

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country.

METALLICA will be the first hard rock band to play at the Sphere in Las Vegas this fall. Their residency, dubbed “Life Burns Faster”, will have an initial eight dates in October where the band will also continue its “No Repeat Weekend” tradition, with no songs repeated on each Thursday and Saturday throughout the run.