Metro Detroit braces for extreme cold, more snow on the way

DETROIT – A 4Warn Weather Alert remains in effect this morning. The National Weather Service has all of SE Michigan under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10AM due to lake effect snow showers early this morning bringing a coating on some of the area roads, blowing snow and very cold wind chills as low as -15F. Highs today will only be in the teens but feeling like low single digits at best.

Another round of accumulating snow arrives late tonight through Wednesday morning, impacting the AM commute. Possibly another 1-3 inches of additional accumulation is forecasted. Highs tomorrow will be more seasonal as we briefly reach the low 30s before a bigger cool down ensues.

Arctic air returns Friday and remains across the area through the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the single digits with the potential for wind chills to fall below -15F Saturday and Sunday mornings.