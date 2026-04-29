U.S. Marines LAV-25 Live-Fire From USS Portland Flight Deck Highlights Littoral Warfare Adaptation In Pacific

The drill showed how amphibious ships can generate limited fire support beyond aviation and naval weapons during dispersed operations. In the Indo-Pacific, this kind of shipboard experimentation supports future concepts built around mobility, survivability, and rapid action across island chains.

U.S. Marines conducted a LAV-25 live-fire exercise from the flight deck of USS Portland in the Pacific, employing an embarked armored reconnaissance vehicle as a direct-fire capability at sea. The test illustrates how Marine forces are adapting legacy platforms to deliver rapid and flexible combat effects in contested littoral environments.

U.S. Marines demonstrated a new littoral combat concept by firing an LAV-25 armored reconnaissance vehicle from the flight deck of the USS Portland (LPD 27), testing how embarked ground forces can deliver immediate direct fire from sea-based positions in the Indo-Pacific (Picture Source: U.S. Navy / U.S. Marines)

The LAV-25 remains one of the Marine Corps’ established wheeled armored vehicles, built around mobility, expeditionary deployment, and reconnaissance firepower. Armed with a 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun and supported by 7.62mm machine guns, the 8×8 vehicle provides mobile fire support against light armored vehicles, exposed personnel, and soft targets. With a combat weight of around 13 tons and a maximum road speed exceeding 100 km/h, it prioritizes speed and maneuver over heavy protection. Its appearance on the flight deck of USS Portland shows how existing platforms can still be inserted into new tactical concepts, even as the Marine Corps continues to reorganize around lighter, more distributed, and more networked formations.

The use of a LAV-25 from the deck of USS Portland places a land combat platform in a naval firing position, creating a rare interface between armored reconnaissance and amphibious shipboard operations. Traditionally employed ashore for screening, reconnaissance, security missions, and mobile fire support, the LAV-25 is not designed as a naval weapon system. Its employment in this configuration instead points to a practical form of experimentation, aimed at determining how embarked Marine units can generate immediate direct fire before, during, or after a landing sequence. In the Indo-Pacific, where forward forces may need to act quickly across dispersed islands and limited infrastructure, such options can give commanders additional tactical flexibility during approach, force protection, deception, or crisis-response scenarios.

Information released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service on April 27, 2026, indicates that U.S. Marines from Battalion Landing Team 3/5, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a LAV-25 live-fire exercise from the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean on April 25, 2026. The activity, carried out while the 11th MEU was operating with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, provides a visible example of how the U.S. Marine Corps is adapting embarked ground combat capabilities to the requirements of future littoral warfare. Beyond the immediate image of an armored reconnaissance vehicle firing from a warship, the drill reflects a wider effort to test flexible fire-support options in a region where distance, island geography, anti-access systems, and maritime chokepoints shape U.S. operational planning.

USS Portland is central to the operational value of the event. As a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, LPD 27 is designed to embark, transport, and land Marines, vehicles, aircraft, landing craft, and mission equipment in support of amphibious operations. Its flight deck and well deck normally support aviation and ship-to-shore movement, but the LAV-25 firing sequence illustrates how amphibious ships can also serve as adaptable expeditionary platforms. In this case, the ship became a temporary firing base for an armored vehicle, reinforcing the idea that future amphibious ships may be required to support a wider range of functions than troop transport alone, especially during distributed operations in contested maritime areas.

The live-fire drill also fits into the broader transformation of the Marine Corps under Force Design and related operational concepts such as Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations and Distributed Maritime Operations. These concepts emphasize smaller, mobile, and dispersed forces able to operate inside contested littoral zones, support fleet maneuver, sense the battlespace, and deliver tactical effects from multiple locations. A LAV-25 firing from an amphibious ship does not by itself redefine amphibious warfare, but it demonstrates the kind of procedural adaptation that can shape future doctrine. It also shows how Marines and sailors are testing the integration of shipboard platforms, embarked vehicles, and organic fires as part of a more flexible expeditionary combat system.

In operational terms, deck-based armored fire could support several limited but relevant missions. It could contribute to defense against small boats, unmanned surface threats, or exposed coastal targets requiring rapid suppression. It could also offer an immediate response option when aviation support is unavailable, delayed, restricted by weather, or committed elsewhere. Since San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks are not built around naval gunfire missions, and since air-delivered fires depend on sortie generation and airspace conditions, an embarked vehicle can provide a short-range, low-cost fire-support supplement. Its effect remains limited compared with naval artillery, missiles, or aircraft weapons, but its availability at deck level gives it value in specific tactical windows.

The drill also raises important constraints that should be viewed with equal attention. Firing a wheeled armored vehicle from a ship requires strict safety procedures, controlled arcs of fire, deck integration, ammunition management, and coordination between ship and landing-force personnel. The platform’s accuracy and stability can also be affected by sea state and ship movement. More broadly, any such activity must be considered within a high-threat maritime environment shaped by drones, satellites, anti-ship missiles, coastal defense systems, and precision-guided weapons. Large amphibious ships remain vulnerable if forced to operate too close to hostile shores, meaning this type of capability is more likely to serve niche tactical roles than replace conventional naval or aviation fire support.

The timing and location of the activity give the event additional weight. The 11th MEU’s operations with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area place the drill within the most strategically sensitive maritime theater for the United States. Across the Indo-Pacific, the Marine Corps is preparing for scenarios in which amphibious forces may need to operate among island chains, support allies and partners, deter coercive actions, and maintain mobility under the threat of long-range sensors and weapons. In that context, the LAV-25 live-fire event aboard USS Portland can be read as a small but revealing indicator of how the Marine Corps is testing new tactical behaviors for expeditionary forces operating from the sea.

This live-fire activity should not be interpreted as the emergence of a new fixed shipboard role for the LAV-25, but rather as evidence of the Marine Corps’ willingness to adapt legacy equipment for emerging operational demands. The value of the event lies in what it reveals about doctrine, not in the firepower of a single armored vehicle. By combining an amphibious warship, an embarked reconnaissance vehicle, and a deployed Marine expeditionary unit in the Pacific, the U.S. military is demonstrating how future littoral combat may rely on improvised, distributed, and multi-domain combinations of existing assets. The April 25, firing from USS Portland reflects a broader movement toward expeditionary forces that can generate effects from sea, shore, and transitional spaces between them, while future iterations may involve unmanned systems, loitering munitions, counter-drone weapons, or containerized launchers deployed from amphibious platforms.

Written by Teoman S. Nicanci – Defense Analyst, Army Recognition Group

Teoman S. Nicanci holds degrees in Political Science, Comparative and International Politics, and International Relations and Diplomacy from leading Belgian universities, with research focused on Russian strategic behavior, defense technology, and modern warfare. He is a defense analyst at Army Recognition, specializing in the global defense industry, military armament, and emerging defense technologies.