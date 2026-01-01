Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 earnings report 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft AI Tour event in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 25, 2026.

Microsoft shares slipped 2% on Wednesday after the software maker reported more robust fiscal third-quarter results than analysts had expected.

Here’s how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $4.27 adjusted vs. $4.06 expected

$4.27 adjusted vs. $4.06 expected Revenue: $82.89 billion vs. $81.39 billion expected

Microsoft’s revenue grew 18% year over year in the quarter, which ended on March 31, according to a statement.

Net income of $31.78 billion, or $4.27 per share, was up from $25.82 billion, or $3.46 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted earnings exclude a $14 million decrease in net income from Microsoft’s OpenAI investments.

Microsoft reported $31.9 billion in quarterly capital expenditures and finance leases, up 49% and less than the $34.9 billion consensus among analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

Revenue from Microsoft’s Azure and other cloud services surged 40%. Analysts polled by StreetAccount and CNBC had expected 39.3% and 38.8%, respectively.

The full Intelligent Cloud segment containing Azure, server products and GitHub and Nuance cloud services posted $34.68 billion in revenue. The sum came in higher than the $34.27 billion consensus among analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Office productivity software, LinkedIn and Dynamics business software, totaled $35.01 billion in revenue. The figure was up about 17% and above StreetAccount’s $34.43 billion consensus.

During the quarter, the most senior Office software leader, Rajesh Jha, announced plans to retire, as did gaming chief Phil Spencer.

As of Wednesday’s close, Microsoft stock was down 12% so far in 2026, following its worst quarterly performance since 2008. That’s due in part to broader market concern that AI will eat software, and fears specific to the company that its hefty AI investments won’t produce the desired results.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts and provide guidance on a conference call starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

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