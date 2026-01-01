‘Summer House’ star West Wilson’s cousin arrested for murdering their grandmother

“Summer House” star West Wilson’s cousin was arrested and charged with murdering their grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson.

Dakota Sweeney, 28, was arrested by the Carrollton Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, April 22 and charged the next day with first degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Gayle, 75, was West and Sweeney’s grandmother, according to her obituary.

West Wilson’s cousin Dakota Sweeney (pictured above) was arrested and charged with murdering their grandmother Caldwell County Detention

Gayle (pictured above with husband Roger) Lindley Funeral Homes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that at 10:25 p.m. last Wednesday, Carroll County law enforcement officials reported to a shooting at a residence and found a female deceased inside.

A witness on the scene allegedly identified a male suspect who was taken into custody without incident, the statement said.

Sweeney is currently being held at Caldwell County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

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Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is currently investigating the homicide.

Gayle’s murder happened the night before West, 31, filmed the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion in New York City.

TMZ was first to report the news of the arrest.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Gayle’s obituary confirmed she died on April 22 at her residence.

Her surviving family members include her husband Roger, four children, and seven grandchildren, including West and Sweeney.

The obituary said Gayle “lived a life marked by creativity, kindness, and cherished moments.”

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Instagram/ West Wilson

West has been in the headlines for his romantic relationship with co-star Amanda Batula, which was the biggest topic of conversation at last week’s reunion.

The sports journalist previously dated Batula’s BFF, Ciara Miller, and has been close with Batula’s estranged husband, Kyle Cooke.

In leaked audio from the Season 10 reunion, Miller called Batula a “f–king snake” for dating West, as Batula defended their romance.

Cooke, meanwhile, could be heard calling West a “schmuck.”

While Batula, 34, battled her co-stars, West was mostly silent in the leaked audio.

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Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo

After filming the reunion, Page Six obtained photos of West and Batula leaving the venue together and going to a friend’s house.

West has not publicly spoken out since the reunion.

According to Cooke’s Threads post on Tuesday, West let Batula take a “brutal beat down” and didn’t have her “back” during the reunion.

Cooke also said West has “zero integrity.”

Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship in a joint Instagram statement on March 31.

Up until that point, the duo kept their relationship a secret from the rest of their “Summer House” castmates, including Cooke and Miller.