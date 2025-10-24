MIAA Power Rankings: See where football teams stand as of Oct. 21

Here is a photo of BC football coach Paul Zukauskas talking to his team after Thursday’s win against Everett on 09/25/25. Tom Mulherin | sports@masslive.com

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its newest power rankings for the fall season on Tuesday, posting the lists for field hockey, football, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ soccer.

The top 16 football teams with at least three wins and seven games played in each division will make the playoffs.

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING 1 St. John’s Prep 6 0 11.8333 13.7387 25.5720 2 Springfield Central 5 1 10.5000 11.5833 22.0833 3 Xaverian Brothers 4 2 6.0000 13.8620 19.8620 4 Natick 5 1 11.3333 6.6205 17.9538 5 Wachusett Regional 5 1 6.6667 9.6696 16.3363 6 Methuen 5 1 5.8333 9.8894 15.7228 7 Central Catholic 3 3 -1.8333 16.7592 14.9258 8 Andover 5 1 8.5000 6.2622 14.7622 9 Leominster 4 2 5.3333 8.4165 13.7499 10 Weymouth 5 1 8.3333 5.0176 13.3509 11 Lowell 5 1 6.8333 6.4479 13.2812 12 Taunton 3 3 4.0000 8.5367 12.5367 13 Franklin 4 2 1.5000 9.5142 11.0142 14 Saint John’s 3 3 -1.1667 11.1478 9.9811 15 Brockton 1 5 -7.6667 16.5632 8.8966 16 Framingham 3 2 2.8000 5.8873 8.6873 17 Boston College High 2 4 -5.6667 13.2136 7.5470 18 Shrewsbury 3 3 -2.0000 8.1112 6.1112 19 Attleboro 1 5 -6.3333 11.0349 4.7016 20 Haverhill 3 3 0.8333 2.4937 3.3270 21 Arlington 3 3 0.3333 2.1261 2.4594 22 Newton North 3 4 -3.2857 4.4765 1.1907 23 Acton-Boxborough 3 3 1.0000 0.0443 1.0443 24 New Bedford 0 6 -14.0000 14.5607 0.5607 25 Durfee 2 4 -2.6667 3.2089 0.5422 26 Braintree 2 4 -6.6667 6.6553 -0.0114 27 Needham 0 6 -11.3333 10.7133 -0.6201 28 Everett 2 4 -4.6667 3.4690 -1.1977 29 Lawrence 1 5 -11.3333 5.5627 -5.7706 30 Brookline 1 6 -8.8571 0.5979 -8.2593 31 Lexington 2 4 -6.1667 -3.0288 -9.1955 32 Newton South 3 3 -4.1667 -6.0091 -10.1758 33 Belmont 0 6 -10.3333 -2.2740 -12.6073

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING 1 King Philip Regional 6 0 10.1667 12.9840 23.1507 2 Barnstable 6 0 14.0000 7.6028 21.6028 3 Hingham 5 1 8.6667 11.1200 19.7867 4 Milton 6 1 10.1429 8.6321 18.7749 5 North Attleborough 5 1 6.6667 10.4835 17.1502 6 Masconomet Regional 6 1 10.0000 5.0280 15.0280 7 Marshfield 4 2 2.5000 12.3359 14.8359 8 Mansfield 4 2 4.5000 8.9124 13.4124 9 Milford 4 2 1.6667 11.7433 13.4100 10 Plymouth South 3 3 1.5000 11.0125 12.5125 11 Melrose 4 2 5.8333 4.9461 10.7795 12 Malden Catholic 3 3 2.6667 7.6173 10.2840 13 Minnechaug 3 3 -0.6667 9.9247 9.2580 14 Chicopee Comp. 6 0 12.8333 -5.2565 7.5768 15 Doherty Memorial 2 4 0.1667 7.0610 7.2276 16 Reading Memorial 2 4 0.3333 6.1642 6.4975 17 West Springfield 3 3 0.0000 6.3204 6.3204 18 Lynn English 4 2 6.6667 -1.6244 5.0423 19 Silver Lake Regional 1 5 -9.1667 11.7739 2.6072 20 Oliver Ames 1 5 -7.5000 9.0235 1.5235 21 Agawam 4 2 3.5000 -2.7698 0.7302 22 Whitman-Hanson Reg. 0 6 -12.1667 12.8609 0.6943 23 Stoughton 1 5 -6.5000 6.1127 -0.3873 24 Somerville 5 1 9.1667 -12.1437 -2.9770 25 Revere 1 5 -7.6667 -0.8462 -8.5129 26 Malden 2 4 -5.0000 -5.0073 -10.0073 27 Lynn Classical 3 4 -4.4286 -7.0763 -11.5049 28 Sharon 2 4 -5.3333 -6.3454 -11.6787 29 Boston Latin 2 3 -3.8000 -14.4159 -18.2159

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING ADJ. * 1 Scituate 5 1 7.5000 12.8538 20.3538 2 Tewksbury Memorial 6 0 12.3333 7.2731 19.6064 3 Duxbury 3 3 1.1667 16.1808 17.3475 4 Canton 4 2 6.3333 10.8478 17.1811 5 Burlington 6 0 12.3333 4.7451 17.0784 6 Marblehead 6 0 12.5000 3.9093 16.4093 7 Ashland 5 1 9.0000 3.5503 12.5503 8 Bedford 4 2 3.5000 7.3673 10.8673 9 Walpole 2 4 -3.3333 14.1844 10.8511 10 Dartmouth 5 1 6.5000 3.8968 10.3968 11 Tantasqua Regional 4 2 6.8333 2.8916 9.7250 12 Wakefield Memorial 3 3 3.0000 6.0088 9.0088 13 Shepherd Hill Regional 5 1 8.8333 -0.8746 7.9587 14 Holliston 3 3 0.0000 6.6427 6.6427 15 Danvers 4 2 1.5000 4.9464 6.4464 16 Middleborough 3 3 0.3333 5.6849 6.0182 17 Grafton 3 3 0.0000 5.7835 5.7835 18 East Longmeadow 1 5 -5.6667 10.2161 4.5494 19 Westfield 2 4 -6.0000 9.5116 3.5116 20 Westwood 3 3 -1.5000 4.7286 3.2286 21 Amherst-Pelham Reg. 4 2 5.3333 -2.2387 3.0946 22 Longmeadow 3 3 -2.1667 4.7592 2.5925 23 Norwood 2 4 -6.5000 9.0053 2.5053 24 Essex North Shore 3 3 -2.3333 4.3693 2.0360 25 Whittier RVT 4 2 5.3333 -4.0869 1.2464 26 Diman RVT 4 2 5.5000 -5.8052 -0.3052 27 Nashoba Regional 3 3 -0.3333 -1.5804 -1.9138 28 Bristol-Plymouth RVT 4 2 4.5000 -6.8667 -2.3667 29 Newburyport 1 5 -8.5000 5.9246 -2.5754 30 Somerset Berkley Reg. 2 5 -5.8571 2.4771 -3.3800 31 Wayland 1 6 -8.5714 3.7815 -4.7900 32 South High Community 0 6 -14.0000 7.3126 -6.6874 33 Medford 1 5 -8.3333 -2.6203 -10.9536 34 Southeastern RVT 1 5 -8.6667 -4.4697 -13.1363 35 Greater New Bedford 0 6 -9.6667 -4.0839 -13.7505 36 Fitchburg 0 5 -14.0000 -0.2424 -14.2424 37 Northampton 1 5 -9.3333 -6.0860 -15.4193

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING ADJ. * 1 Foxborough 5 1 8.6667 8.2406 16.9073 2 Hanover 4 2 6.0000 9.8273 15.8273 3 Shawsheen Valley Tech 6 0 11.6667 3.3841 15.0508 4 Archbishop Williams 6 0 12.6667 -0.0997 12.5670 5 North Reading 5 1 11.3333 0.7101 12.0435 6 Medfield 6 0 14.0000 -2.0668 11.9332 7 Greater Lawrence Tech 5 1 8.5000 1.8227 10.3227 8 Gloucester 6 1 8.1429 1.2631 9.4060 9 Marlborough 4 1 8.4000 -0.0216 8.3784 10 St. Mary’s 4 3 1.5714 6.6064 8.1779 11 Auburn 4 2 3.3333 3.0543 6.3876 12 Swampscott 4 2 0.3333 5.1888 5.5221 13 Pembroke 2 4 -4.3333 9.6453 5.3119 14 Northeast Metro RVT 4 2 5.1667 -1.7377 3.4290 15 Norton 3 3 2.0000 0.2427 2.2427 16 Weston 5 2 7.4286 -6.5459 0.8826 17 Groton-Dunstable 4 2 3.5000 -2.9793 0.5207 18 Salem 3 3 -2.6667 2.5726 -0.0941 19 Greater Lowell Tech 3 3 -0.6667 -1.1698 -1.8365 20 Bishop Stang 2 4 -5.1667 3.1336 -2.0331 21 Apponequet Regional 0 6 -11.5000 9.0629 -2.4371 22 Watertown 2 4 -3.6667 1.1215 -2.5452 23 Dracut 1 5 -9.3333 6.6218 -2.7116 24 Blackstone Valley RVT 2 4 -7.0000 2.2635 -4.7365 25 Dighton-Rehoboth 3 3 -2.0000 -2.7786 -4.7786 26 Dedham 2 4 -6.3333 1.1123 -5.2210 27 Oakmont Regional 2 4 -3.6667 -2.4216 -6.0883 28 Saugus 1 5 -9.3333 1.8642 -7.4692 29 Holyoke 1 5 -7.1667 -0.6353 -7.8020 30 Nauset Regional 1 5 -9.5000 1.0419 -8.4581 31 Falmouth 1 5 -9.3333 0.3577 -8.9757 32 Chicopee 3 3 -0.6667 -10.2657 -10.9324 33 Dover-Sherborn 0 6 -13.5000 -0.1594 -13.6594 34 Martha’s Vineyard Reg. 2 4 -6.0000 -7.7386 -13.7386 35 Worcester Tech 4 2 3.6667 -19.2447 -15.5780 36 Montachusett RVT 0 6 -12.0000 -6.3781 -18.3781 37 Ludlow 1 5 -8.1667 -11.4287 -19.5953

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING 1 Abington 5 1 7.0000 8.1628 15.1628 2 Norwell 5 2 7.8571 7.1543 15.0114 3 Wilmington 5 1 7.0000 3.1525 10.1525 4 Fairhaven 6 1 10.2857 -0.7583 9.5274 5 Hudson 5 1 8.1667 0.4312 8.5979 6 Tri-County RVT 7 0 13.8571 -6.5955 7.2617 7 Bishop Fenwick 2 4 0.3333 6.6177 6.9510 8 Nantucket 6 0 14.0000 -7.5400 6.4600 9 Pentucket Regional 4 2 4.1667 2.2225 6.3891 10 Bellingham 4 2 7.1667 -0.8470 6.3196 11 Stoneham 4 2 1.8333 3.9347 5.7681 12 Medway 3 3 2.1667 1.6732 3.8399 13 Triton Regional 3 3 1.3333 1.3437 2.6771 14 East Bridgewater 5 2 1.4286 0.3012 1.7298 15 Winthrop 1 5 -7.1667 7.0975 -0.0691 16 Old Rochester Regional 2 4 -2.3333 2.0214 -0.3119 17 Joseph Case 2 4 -2.1667 -0.6551 -2.8218 18 Nipmuc Regional 4 2 5.0000 -7.9113 -2.9113 19 Sandwich 4 2 3.5000 -7.8633 -4.3633 20 Lynnfield 1 5 -8.6667 4.0612 -4.6054 21 Dennis-Yarmouth 0 6 -11.6667 4.9171 -6.7496 22 Arlington Catholic 1 5 -9.3333 1.8265 -7.5068 23 Putnam Vo-Tech 1 5 -9.3333 1.5211 -7.8122 24 Pittsfield 1 5 -9.3333 0.7477 -8.5856 25 Bay Path RVT 1 5 -8.1667 -2.6689 -10.8356 26 Quabbin Regional 2 4 -2.8333 -9.3605 -12.1939 27 Belchertown 4 2 1.5000 -13.7487 -12.2487 28 Maynard 2 4 -8.1667 -4.7829 -12.9496 29 Cardinal Spellman 0 7 -14.0000 0.7187 -13.2813 30 Assabet Valley RVT 1 5 -9.8333 -10.8198 -20.6531 31 HS of Commerce 0 6 -14.0000 -7.7751 -21.7751 32 Monomoy 0 6 -12.8333 -12.5591 -25.3924

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING 1 Cohasset 5 2 7.7143 4.4062 12.1204 2 Amesbury 6 0 9.8333 2.1874 12.0208 3 West Bridgewater 5 1 9.1667 1.4774 10.6440 4 Northbridge 5 1 7.1667 0.0728 7.2394 5 Manchester Essex 5 1 7.6667 -1.8334 5.8332 6 Uxbridge 5 1 8.8333 -3.5814 5.2520 7 Tyngsborough 5 0 13.4000 -8.8831 4.5169 8 Clinton 4 2 4.3333 -0.3697 3.9637 9 Rockland 3 3 4.1667 -0.5526 3.6141 10 Mashpee 4 1 5.4000 -2.7890 2.6110 11 South Hadley 4 2 4.0000 -4.0636 -0.0636 12 Blue Hills RVT 3 3 -1.1667 0.7032 -0.4634 13 Millbury 3 3 2.6667 -3.8934 -1.2267 14 Seekonk 3 3 1.1667 -3.2912 -2.1245 15 Carver 2 4 -1.8333 -1.2052 -3.0386 16 Wahconah Regional 2 4 -3.0000 -0.0845 -3.0845 17 St. Bernard’s 4 2 4.8333 -8.9013 -4.0680 18 Leicester 4 2 3.6667 -8.1865 -4.5198 19 South Shore Vo-Tech 3 3 1.8333 -7.0663 -5.2329 20 Easthampton 4 2 1.3333 -6.7013 -5.3680 21 Hamilton-Wenham 1 5 -9.3333 3.9181 -5.4152 22 Lunenburg 4 2 4.6667 -10.6078 -5.9412 23 Monument Mountain 3 3 1.0000 -9.8685 -8.8685 24 Boston Latin Academy 5 1 8.0000 -17.4393 -9.4393 25 Ipswich 1 5 -9.3333 -2.4808 -11.8142 26 Burncoat 2 4 -3.8333 -8.1291 -11.9625 27 Taconic 1 5 -9.3333 -4.2295 -13.5628 28 Littleton 2 4 -4.6667 -9.3204 -13.9871 29 Lowell Catholic 1 5 -8.0000 -8.5164 -16.5164 30 Gardner 1 5 -9.0000 -8.7308 -17.7308 31 Saint Paul Diocesan 1 5 -9.5000 -8.6346 -18.1346 32 Chelsea 2 4 -6.3333 -11.9470 -18.2804 33 East Boston 1 5 -9.3333 -16.5914 -25.9248 34 O’Bryant 0 5 -7.2000 -20.2221 -27.4221