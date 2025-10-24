MIAA Power Rankings: See where football teams stand as of Oct. 21

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its newest power rankings for the fall season on Tuesday, posting the lists for field hockey, football, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ soccer.
The top 16 football teams with at least three wins and seven games played in each division will make the playoffs.
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
1
St. John’s Prep
6
0
11.8333
13.7387
25.5720
2
Springfield Central
5
1
10.5000
11.5833
22.0833
3
Xaverian Brothers
4
2
6.0000
13.8620
19.8620
4
Natick
5
1
11.3333
6.6205
17.9538
5
Wachusett Regional
5
1
6.6667
9.6696
16.3363
6
Methuen
5
1
5.8333
9.8894
15.7228
7
Central Catholic
3
3
-1.8333
16.7592
14.9258
8
Andover
5
1
8.5000
6.2622
14.7622
9
Leominster
4
2
5.3333
8.4165
13.7499
10
Weymouth
5
1
8.3333
5.0176
13.3509
11
Lowell
5
1
6.8333
6.4479
13.2812
12
Taunton
3
3
4.0000
8.5367
12.5367
13
Franklin
4
2
1.5000
9.5142
11.0142
14
Saint John’s
3
3
-1.1667
11.1478
9.9811
15
Brockton
1
5
-7.6667
16.5632
8.8966
16
Framingham
3
2
2.8000
5.8873
8.6873
17
Boston College High
2
4
-5.6667
13.2136
7.5470
18
Shrewsbury
3
3
-2.0000
8.1112
6.1112
19
Attleboro
1
5
-6.3333
11.0349
4.7016
20
Haverhill
3
3
0.8333
2.4937
3.3270
21
Arlington
3
3
0.3333
2.1261
2.4594
22
Newton North
3
4
-3.2857
4.4765
1.1907
23
Acton-Boxborough
3
3
1.0000
0.0443
1.0443
24
New Bedford
0
6
-14.0000
14.5607
0.5607
25
Durfee
2
4
-2.6667
3.2089
0.5422
26
Braintree
2
4
-6.6667
6.6553
-0.0114
27
Needham
0
6
-11.3333
10.7133
-0.6201
28
Everett
2
4
-4.6667
3.4690
-1.1977
29
Lawrence
1
5
-11.3333
5.5627
-5.7706
30
Brookline
1
6
-8.8571
0.5979
-8.2593
31
Lexington
2
4
-6.1667
-3.0288
-9.1955
32
Newton South
3
3
-4.1667
-6.0091
-10.1758
33
Belmont
0
6
-10.3333
-2.2740
-12.6073
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
1
King Philip Regional
6
0
10.1667
12.9840
23.1507
2
Barnstable
6
0
14.0000
7.6028
21.6028
3
Hingham
5
1
8.6667
11.1200
19.7867
4
Milton
6
1
10.1429
8.6321
18.7749
5
North Attleborough
5
1
6.6667
10.4835
17.1502
6
Masconomet Regional
6
1
10.0000
5.0280
15.0280
7
Marshfield
4
2
2.5000
12.3359
14.8359
8
Mansfield
4
2
4.5000
8.9124
13.4124
9
Milford
4
2
1.6667
11.7433
13.4100
10
Plymouth South
3
3
1.5000
11.0125
12.5125
11
Melrose
4
2
5.8333
4.9461
10.7795
12
Malden Catholic
3
3
2.6667
7.6173
10.2840
13
Minnechaug
3
3
-0.6667
9.9247
9.2580
14
Chicopee Comp.
6
0
12.8333
-5.2565
7.5768
15
Doherty Memorial
2
4
0.1667
7.0610
7.2276
16
Reading Memorial
2
4
0.3333
6.1642
6.4975
17
West Springfield
3
3
0.0000
6.3204
6.3204
18
Lynn English
4
2
6.6667
-1.6244
5.0423
19
Silver Lake Regional
1
5
-9.1667
11.7739
2.6072
20
Oliver Ames
1
5
-7.5000
9.0235
1.5235
21
Agawam
4
2
3.5000
-2.7698
0.7302
22
Whitman-Hanson Reg.
0
6
-12.1667
12.8609
0.6943
23
Stoughton
1
5
-6.5000
6.1127
-0.3873
24
Somerville
5
1
9.1667
-12.1437
-2.9770
25
Revere
1
5
-7.6667
-0.8462
-8.5129
26
Malden
2
4
-5.0000
-5.0073
-10.0073
27
Lynn Classical
3
4
-4.4286
-7.0763
-11.5049
28
Sharon
2
4
-5.3333
-6.3454
-11.6787
29
Boston Latin
2
3
-3.8000
-14.4159
-18.2159
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
ADJ. *
1
Scituate
5
1
7.5000
12.8538
20.3538
2
Tewksbury Memorial
6
0
12.3333
7.2731
19.6064
3
Duxbury
3
3
1.1667
16.1808
17.3475
4
Canton
4
2
6.3333
10.8478
17.1811
5
Burlington
6
0
12.3333
4.7451
17.0784
6
Marblehead
6
0
12.5000
3.9093
16.4093
7
Ashland
5
1
9.0000
3.5503
12.5503
8
Bedford
4
2
3.5000
7.3673
10.8673
9
Walpole
2
4
-3.3333
14.1844
10.8511
10
Dartmouth
5
1
6.5000
3.8968
10.3968
11
Tantasqua Regional
4
2
6.8333
2.8916
9.7250
12
Wakefield Memorial
3
3
3.0000
6.0088
9.0088
13
Shepherd Hill Regional
5
1
8.8333
-0.8746
7.9587
14
Holliston
3
3
0.0000
6.6427
6.6427
15
Danvers
4
2
1.5000
4.9464
6.4464
16
Middleborough
3
3
0.3333
5.6849
6.0182
17
Grafton
3
3
0.0000
5.7835
5.7835
18
East Longmeadow
1
5
-5.6667
10.2161
4.5494
19
Westfield
2
4
-6.0000
9.5116
3.5116
20
Westwood
3
3
-1.5000
4.7286
3.2286
21
Amherst-Pelham Reg.
4
2
5.3333
-2.2387
3.0946
22
Longmeadow
3
3
-2.1667
4.7592
2.5925
23
Norwood
2
4
-6.5000
9.0053
2.5053
24
Essex North Shore
3
3
-2.3333
4.3693
2.0360
25
Whittier RVT
4
2
5.3333
-4.0869
1.2464
26
Diman RVT
4
2
5.5000
-5.8052
-0.3052
27
Nashoba Regional
3
3
-0.3333
-1.5804
-1.9138
28
Bristol-Plymouth RVT
4
2
4.5000
-6.8667
-2.3667
29
Newburyport
1
5
-8.5000
5.9246
-2.5754
30
Somerset Berkley Reg.
2
5
-5.8571
2.4771
-3.3800
31
Wayland
1
6
-8.5714
3.7815
-4.7900
32
South High Community
0
6
-14.0000
7.3126
-6.6874
33
Medford
1
5
-8.3333
-2.6203
-10.9536
34
Southeastern RVT
1
5
-8.6667
-4.4697
-13.1363
35
Greater New Bedford
0
6
-9.6667
-4.0839
-13.7505
36
Fitchburg
0
5
-14.0000
-0.2424
-14.2424
37
Northampton
1
5
-9.3333
-6.0860
-15.4193
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
ADJ. *
1
Foxborough
5
1
8.6667
8.2406
16.9073
2
Hanover
4
2
6.0000
9.8273
15.8273
3
Shawsheen Valley Tech
6
0
11.6667
3.3841
15.0508
4
Archbishop Williams
6
0
12.6667
-0.0997
12.5670
5
North Reading
5
1
11.3333
0.7101
12.0435
6
Medfield
6
0
14.0000
-2.0668
11.9332
7
Greater Lawrence Tech
5
1
8.5000
1.8227
10.3227
8
Gloucester
6
1
8.1429
1.2631
9.4060
9
Marlborough
4
1
8.4000
-0.0216
8.3784
10
St. Mary’s
4
3
1.5714
6.6064
8.1779
11
Auburn
4
2
3.3333
3.0543
6.3876
12
Swampscott
4
2
0.3333
5.1888
5.5221
13
Pembroke
2
4
-4.3333
9.6453
5.3119
14
Northeast Metro RVT
4
2
5.1667
-1.7377
3.4290
15
Norton
3
3
2.0000
0.2427
2.2427
16
Weston
5
2
7.4286
-6.5459
0.8826
17
Groton-Dunstable
4
2
3.5000
-2.9793
0.5207
18
Salem
3
3
-2.6667
2.5726
-0.0941
19
Greater Lowell Tech
3
3
-0.6667
-1.1698
-1.8365
20
Bishop Stang
2
4
-5.1667
3.1336
-2.0331
21
Apponequet Regional
0
6
-11.5000
9.0629
-2.4371
22
Watertown
2
4
-3.6667
1.1215
-2.5452
23
Dracut
1
5
-9.3333
6.6218
-2.7116
24
Blackstone Valley RVT
2
4
-7.0000
2.2635
-4.7365
25
Dighton-Rehoboth
3
3
-2.0000
-2.7786
-4.7786
26
Dedham
2
4
-6.3333
1.1123
-5.2210
27
Oakmont Regional
2
4
-3.6667
-2.4216
-6.0883
28
Saugus
1
5
-9.3333
1.8642
-7.4692
29
Holyoke
1
5
-7.1667
-0.6353
-7.8020
30
Nauset Regional
1
5
-9.5000
1.0419
-8.4581
31
Falmouth
1
5
-9.3333
0.3577
-8.9757
32
Chicopee
3
3
-0.6667
-10.2657
-10.9324
33
Dover-Sherborn
0
6
-13.5000
-0.1594
-13.6594
34
Martha’s Vineyard Reg.
2
4
-6.0000
-7.7386
-13.7386
35
Worcester Tech
4
2
3.6667
-19.2447
-15.5780
36
Montachusett RVT
0
6
-12.0000
-6.3781
-18.3781
37
Ludlow
1
5
-8.1667
-11.4287
-19.5953
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
1
Abington
5
1
7.0000
8.1628
15.1628
2
Norwell
5
2
7.8571
7.1543
15.0114
3
Wilmington
5
1
7.0000
3.1525
10.1525
4
Fairhaven
6
1
10.2857
-0.7583
9.5274
5
Hudson
5
1
8.1667
0.4312
8.5979
6
Tri-County RVT
7
0
13.8571
-6.5955
7.2617
7
Bishop Fenwick
2
4
0.3333
6.6177
6.9510
8
Nantucket
6
0
14.0000
-7.5400
6.4600
9
Pentucket Regional
4
2
4.1667
2.2225
6.3891
10
Bellingham
4
2
7.1667
-0.8470
6.3196
11
Stoneham
4
2
1.8333
3.9347
5.7681
12
Medway
3
3
2.1667
1.6732
3.8399
13
Triton Regional
3
3
1.3333
1.3437
2.6771
14
East Bridgewater
5
2
1.4286
0.3012
1.7298
15
Winthrop
1
5
-7.1667
7.0975
-0.0691
16
Old Rochester Regional
2
4
-2.3333
2.0214
-0.3119
17
Joseph Case
2
4
-2.1667
-0.6551
-2.8218
18
Nipmuc Regional
4
2
5.0000
-7.9113
-2.9113
19
Sandwich
4
2
3.5000
-7.8633
-4.3633
20
Lynnfield
1
5
-8.6667
4.0612
-4.6054
21
Dennis-Yarmouth
0
6
-11.6667
4.9171
-6.7496
22
Arlington Catholic
1
5
-9.3333
1.8265
-7.5068
23
Putnam Vo-Tech
1
5
-9.3333
1.5211
-7.8122
24
Pittsfield
1
5
-9.3333
0.7477
-8.5856
25
Bay Path RVT
1
5
-8.1667
-2.6689
-10.8356
26
Quabbin Regional
2
4
-2.8333
-9.3605
-12.1939
27
Belchertown
4
2
1.5000
-13.7487
-12.2487
28
Maynard
2
4
-8.1667
-4.7829
-12.9496
29
Cardinal Spellman
0
7
-14.0000
0.7187
-13.2813
30
Assabet Valley RVT
1
5
-9.8333
-10.8198
-20.6531
31
HS of Commerce
0
6
-14.0000
-7.7751
-21.7751
32
Monomoy
0
6
-12.8333
-12.5591
-25.3924
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
1
Cohasset
5
2
7.7143
4.4062
12.1204
2
Amesbury
6
0
9.8333
2.1874
12.0208
3
West Bridgewater
5
1
9.1667
1.4774
10.6440
4
Northbridge
5
1
7.1667
0.0728
7.2394
5
Manchester Essex
5
1
7.6667
-1.8334
5.8332
6
Uxbridge
5
1
8.8333
-3.5814
5.2520
7
Tyngsborough
5
0
13.4000
-8.8831
4.5169
8
Clinton
4
2
4.3333
-0.3697
3.9637
9
Rockland
3
3
4.1667
-0.5526
3.6141
10
Mashpee
4
1
5.4000
-2.7890
2.6110
11
South Hadley
4
2
4.0000
-4.0636
-0.0636
12
Blue Hills RVT
3
3
-1.1667
0.7032
-0.4634
13
Millbury
3
3
2.6667
-3.8934
-1.2267
14
Seekonk
3
3
1.1667
-3.2912
-2.1245
15
Carver
2
4
-1.8333
-1.2052
-3.0386
16
Wahconah Regional
2
4
-3.0000
-0.0845
-3.0845
17
St. Bernard’s
4
2
4.8333
-8.9013
-4.0680
18
Leicester
4
2
3.6667
-8.1865
-4.5198
19
South Shore Vo-Tech
3
3
1.8333
-7.0663
-5.2329
20
Easthampton
4
2
1.3333
-6.7013
-5.3680
21
Hamilton-Wenham
1
5
-9.3333
3.9181
-5.4152
22
Lunenburg
4
2
4.6667
-10.6078
-5.9412
23
Monument Mountain
3
3
1.0000
-9.8685
-8.8685
24
Boston Latin Academy
5
1
8.0000
-17.4393
-9.4393
25
Ipswich
1
5
-9.3333
-2.4808
-11.8142
26
Burncoat
2
4
-3.8333
-8.1291
-11.9625
27
Taconic
1
5
-9.3333
-4.2295
-13.5628
28
Littleton
2
4
-4.6667
-9.3204
-13.9871
29
Lowell Catholic
1
5
-8.0000
-8.5164
-16.5164
30
Gardner
1
5
-9.0000
-8.7308
-17.7308
31
Saint Paul Diocesan
1
5
-9.5000
-8.6346
-18.1346
32
Chelsea
2
4
-6.3333
-11.9470
-18.2804
33
East Boston
1
5
-9.3333
-16.5914
-25.9248
34
O’Bryant
0
5
-7.2000
-20.2221
-27.4221
RANK
SCHOOL
W
L
AVG. MARGIN
OPP. RATING
RATING
ADJ. *
1
Lee
6
0
13.6667
-4.9355
8.7311
2
Randolph
6
0
11.6667
-5.6990
5.9676
3
West Boylston
5
1
10.6667
-5.1112
5.5555
4
Nashoba Valley Tech
4
2
6.5000
-1.5784
4.9216
5
Hoosac Valley
5
1
8.3333
-4.2388
4.0945
6
Cathedral
5
1
7.8333
-6.7384
1.0950
7
Frontier Regional
6
0
14.0000
-14.7163
-0.7163
8
Bourne
5
1
7.1667
-8.2529
-1.0863
9
David Prouty
6
0
13.1667
-15.7153
-2.5486
10
Oxford
3
3
1.1667
-5.2679
-4.1013
11
KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
2
4
-4.0000
-0.5167
-4.5167
12
Ware
4
2
7.1667
-12.0597
-4.8931
13
Springfield Int’l Charter
4
2
1.3333
-6.5884
-5.2550
14
Blackstone-Millville
4
2
3.0000
-8.6480
-5.6480
15
Lynn Vo-Tech
4
1
9.8000
-15.5527
-5.7527
16
Bartlett
4
2
5.3333
-11.8621
-6.5288
17
Millis
2
4
-6.3333
-0.9751
-7.3085
18
Franklin County Tech
4
2
4.5000
-11.8679
-7.3679
19
Narragansett Regional
4
2
3.6667
-11.5930
-7.9264
20
North High
3
3
2.0000
-11.9454
-9.9454
21
Pathfinder RVT
2
4
-2.5000
-9.0141
-11.5141
22
Keefe Tech
4
2
5.6667
-17.2392
-11.5725
23
Smith Vo-Tech
2
4
-2.6667
-9.0832
-11.7499
24
Wareham
3
3
2.0000
-13.8721
-11.8721
25
Ayer Shirley
3
3
-1.0000
-11.4602
-12.4602
26
English High
3
3
-1.0000
-11.5004
-12.5004
27
Greenfield
2
4
-4.1667
-8.9528
-13.1195
28
Tech Boston Academy
1
5
-4.1667
-10.0200
-14.1867
29
Upper Cape Cod RVT
3
3
-1.3333
-13.1718
-14.5052
30
Old Colony RVT
2
4
-9.0000
-5.8355
-14.8355
31
Palmer
2
4
-4.5000
-10.8610
-15.3610
32
Brighton
2
4
-5.0000
-10.4545
-15.4545
33
Cape Cod RVT
2
4
-4.6667
-10.9002
-15.5669
34
Hull
2
5
-5.8571
-10.5695
-16.4267
35
Abby Kelley Foster
1
4
-7.2000
-12.4632
-19.6632
36
Athol
1
5
-7.3333
-12.3513
-19.6846
37
Minuteman Regional
3
3
-1.0000
-18.8624
-19.8624
38
Atlantis Charter
4
3
1.0000
-23.0166
-22.0166
39
Mahar Regional
2
4
-5.8333
-16.6017
-22.4350
40
Murdock
2
4
-6.6667
-16.1103
-22.7770
41
McCann Tech
0
5
-13.4000
-12.2041
-25.6041
42
Roxbury Prep Charter
2
4
-5.5000
-21.8285
-27.3285
43
Quaboag Regional
0
6
-12.6667
-14.7745
44
Southbridge
0
5
-12.6000
-18.5388
-31.1388
45
Holbrook
0
3
-12.6667
-21.2834
-33.9501
