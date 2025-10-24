MIAA Power Rankings: See where football teams stand as of Oct. 21

By / October 24, 2025
Here is a photo of BC football coach Paul Zukauskas talking to his team after Thursday’s win against Everett on 09/25/25.Tom Mulherin | sports@masslive.com

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its newest power rankings for the fall season on Tuesday, posting the lists for field hockey, football, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ soccer.

The top 16 football teams with at least three wins and seven games played in each division will make the playoffs.

RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING
1 St. John’s Prep 6 0 11.8333 13.7387 25.5720
2 Springfield Central 5 1 10.5000 11.5833 22.0833
3 Xaverian Brothers 4 2 6.0000 13.8620 19.8620
4 Natick 5 1 11.3333 6.6205 17.9538
5 Wachusett Regional 5 1 6.6667 9.6696 16.3363
6 Methuen 5 1 5.8333 9.8894 15.7228
7 Central Catholic 3 3 -1.8333 16.7592 14.9258
8 Andover 5 1 8.5000 6.2622 14.7622
9 Leominster 4 2 5.3333 8.4165 13.7499
10 Weymouth 5 1 8.3333 5.0176 13.3509
11 Lowell 5 1 6.8333 6.4479 13.2812
12 Taunton 3 3 4.0000 8.5367 12.5367
13 Franklin 4 2 1.5000 9.5142 11.0142
14 Saint John’s 3 3 -1.1667 11.1478 9.9811
15 Brockton 1 5 -7.6667 16.5632 8.8966
16 Framingham 3 2 2.8000 5.8873 8.6873
17 Boston College High 2 4 -5.6667 13.2136 7.5470
18 Shrewsbury 3 3 -2.0000 8.1112 6.1112
19 Attleboro 1 5 -6.3333 11.0349 4.7016
20 Haverhill 3 3 0.8333 2.4937 3.3270
21 Arlington 3 3 0.3333 2.1261 2.4594
22 Newton North 3 4 -3.2857 4.4765 1.1907
23 Acton-Boxborough 3 3 1.0000 0.0443 1.0443
24 New Bedford 0 6 -14.0000 14.5607 0.5607
25 Durfee 2 4 -2.6667 3.2089 0.5422
26 Braintree 2 4 -6.6667 6.6553 -0.0114
27 Needham 0 6 -11.3333 10.7133 -0.6201
28 Everett 2 4 -4.6667 3.4690 -1.1977
29 Lawrence 1 5 -11.3333 5.5627 -5.7706
30 Brookline 1 6 -8.8571 0.5979 -8.2593
31 Lexington 2 4 -6.1667 -3.0288 -9.1955
32 Newton South 3 3 -4.1667 -6.0091 -10.1758
33 Belmont 0 6 -10.3333 -2.2740 -12.6073
RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING
1 King Philip Regional 6 0 10.1667 12.9840 23.1507
2 Barnstable 6 0 14.0000 7.6028 21.6028
3 Hingham 5 1 8.6667 11.1200 19.7867
4 Milton 6 1 10.1429 8.6321 18.7749
5 North Attleborough 5 1 6.6667 10.4835 17.1502
6 Masconomet Regional 6 1 10.0000 5.0280 15.0280
7 Marshfield 4 2 2.5000 12.3359 14.8359
8 Mansfield 4 2 4.5000 8.9124 13.4124
9 Milford 4 2 1.6667 11.7433 13.4100
10 Plymouth South 3 3 1.5000 11.0125 12.5125
11 Melrose 4 2 5.8333 4.9461 10.7795
12 Malden Catholic 3 3 2.6667 7.6173 10.2840
13 Minnechaug 3 3 -0.6667 9.9247 9.2580
14 Chicopee Comp. 6 0 12.8333 -5.2565 7.5768
15 Doherty Memorial 2 4 0.1667 7.0610 7.2276
16 Reading Memorial 2 4 0.3333 6.1642 6.4975
17 West Springfield 3 3 0.0000 6.3204 6.3204
18 Lynn English 4 2 6.6667 -1.6244 5.0423
19 Silver Lake Regional 1 5 -9.1667 11.7739 2.6072
20 Oliver Ames 1 5 -7.5000 9.0235 1.5235
21 Agawam 4 2 3.5000 -2.7698 0.7302
22 Whitman-Hanson Reg. 0 6 -12.1667 12.8609 0.6943
23 Stoughton 1 5 -6.5000 6.1127 -0.3873
24 Somerville 5 1 9.1667 -12.1437 -2.9770
25 Revere 1 5 -7.6667 -0.8462 -8.5129
26 Malden 2 4 -5.0000 -5.0073 -10.0073
27 Lynn Classical 3 4 -4.4286 -7.0763 -11.5049
28 Sharon 2 4 -5.3333 -6.3454 -11.6787
29 Boston Latin 2 3 -3.8000 -14.4159 -18.2159
RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING ADJ. *
1 Scituate 5 1 7.5000 12.8538 20.3538  
2 Tewksbury Memorial 6 0 12.3333 7.2731 19.6064  
3 Duxbury 3 3 1.1667 16.1808 17.3475  
4 Canton 4 2 6.3333 10.8478 17.1811  
5 Burlington 6 0 12.3333 4.7451 17.0784  
6 Marblehead 6 0 12.5000 3.9093 16.4093  
7 Ashland 5 1 9.0000 3.5503 12.5503  
8 Bedford 4 2 3.5000 7.3673 10.8673  
9 Walpole 2 4 -3.3333 14.1844 10.8511  
10 Dartmouth 5 1 6.5000 3.8968 10.3968  
11 Tantasqua Regional 4 2 6.8333 2.8916 9.7250  
12 Wakefield Memorial 3 3 3.0000 6.0088 9.0088  
13 Shepherd Hill Regional 5 1 8.8333 -0.8746 7.9587  
14 Holliston 3 3 0.0000 6.6427 6.6427  
15 Danvers 4 2 1.5000 4.9464 6.4464  
16 Middleborough 3 3 0.3333 5.6849 6.0182  
17 Grafton 3 3 0.0000 5.7835 5.7835  
18 East Longmeadow 1 5 -5.6667 10.2161 4.5494  
19 Westfield 2 4 -6.0000 9.5116 3.5116  
20 Westwood 3 3 -1.5000 4.7286 3.2286  
21 Amherst-Pelham Reg. 4 2 5.3333 -2.2387 3.0946  
22 Longmeadow 3 3 -2.1667 4.7592 2.5925  
23 Norwood 2 4 -6.5000 9.0053 2.5053  
24 Essex North Shore 3 3 -2.3333 4.3693 2.0360  
25 Whittier RVT 4 2 5.3333 -4.0869 1.2464  
26 Diman RVT 4 2 5.5000 -5.8052 -0.3052  
27 Nashoba Regional 3 3 -0.3333 -1.5804 -1.9138  
28 Bristol-Plymouth RVT 4 2 4.5000 -6.8667 -2.3667  
29 Newburyport 1 5 -8.5000 5.9246 -2.5754  
30 Somerset Berkley Reg. 2 5 -5.8571 2.4771 -3.3800  
31 Wayland 1 6 -8.5714 3.7815 -4.7900  
32 South High Community 0 6 -14.0000 7.3126 -6.6874  
33 Medford 1 5 -8.3333 -2.6203 -10.9536  
34 Southeastern RVT 1 5 -8.6667 -4.4697 -13.1363  
35 Greater New Bedford 0 6 -9.6667 -4.0839 -13.7505  
36 Fitchburg 0 5 -14.0000 -0.2424 -14.2424  
37 Northampton 1 5 -9.3333 -6.0860 -15.4193
RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING ADJ. *
1 Foxborough 5 1 8.6667 8.2406 16.9073  
2 Hanover 4 2 6.0000 9.8273 15.8273  
3 Shawsheen Valley Tech 6 0 11.6667 3.3841 15.0508  
4 Archbishop Williams 6 0 12.6667 -0.0997 12.5670  
5 North Reading 5 1 11.3333 0.7101 12.0435  
6 Medfield 6 0 14.0000 -2.0668 11.9332  
7 Greater Lawrence Tech 5 1 8.5000 1.8227 10.3227  
8 Gloucester 6 1 8.1429 1.2631 9.4060  
9 Marlborough 4 1 8.4000 -0.0216 8.3784  
10 St. Mary’s 4 3 1.5714 6.6064 8.1779  
11 Auburn 4 2 3.3333 3.0543 6.3876  
12 Swampscott 4 2 0.3333 5.1888 5.5221  
13 Pembroke 2 4 -4.3333 9.6453 5.3119  
14 Northeast Metro RVT 4 2 5.1667 -1.7377 3.4290  
15 Norton 3 3 2.0000 0.2427 2.2427  
16 Weston 5 2 7.4286 -6.5459 0.8826  
17 Groton-Dunstable 4 2 3.5000 -2.9793 0.5207  
18 Salem 3 3 -2.6667 2.5726 -0.0941  
19 Greater Lowell Tech 3 3 -0.6667 -1.1698 -1.8365  
20 Bishop Stang 2 4 -5.1667 3.1336 -2.0331  
21 Apponequet Regional 0 6 -11.5000 9.0629 -2.4371  
22 Watertown 2 4 -3.6667 1.1215 -2.5452  
23 Dracut 1 5 -9.3333 6.6218 -2.7116  
24 Blackstone Valley RVT 2 4 -7.0000 2.2635 -4.7365  
25 Dighton-Rehoboth 3 3 -2.0000 -2.7786 -4.7786  
26 Dedham 2 4 -6.3333 1.1123 -5.2210  
27 Oakmont Regional 2 4 -3.6667 -2.4216 -6.0883  
28 Saugus 1 5 -9.3333 1.8642 -7.4692  
29 Holyoke 1 5 -7.1667 -0.6353 -7.8020  
30 Nauset Regional 1 5 -9.5000 1.0419 -8.4581  
31 Falmouth 1 5 -9.3333 0.3577 -8.9757  
32 Chicopee 3 3 -0.6667 -10.2657 -10.9324  
33 Dover-Sherborn 0 6 -13.5000 -0.1594 -13.6594  
34 Martha’s Vineyard Reg. 2 4 -6.0000 -7.7386 -13.7386  
35 Worcester Tech 4 2 3.6667 -19.2447 -15.5780  
36 Montachusett RVT 0 6 -12.0000 -6.3781 -18.3781  
37 Ludlow 1 5 -8.1667 -11.4287 -19.5953
RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING
1 Abington 5 1 7.0000 8.1628 15.1628
2 Norwell 5 2 7.8571 7.1543 15.0114
3 Wilmington 5 1 7.0000 3.1525 10.1525
4 Fairhaven 6 1 10.2857 -0.7583 9.5274
5 Hudson 5 1 8.1667 0.4312 8.5979
6 Tri-County RVT 7 0 13.8571 -6.5955 7.2617
7 Bishop Fenwick 2 4 0.3333 6.6177 6.9510
8 Nantucket 6 0 14.0000 -7.5400 6.4600
9 Pentucket Regional 4 2 4.1667 2.2225 6.3891
10 Bellingham 4 2 7.1667 -0.8470 6.3196
11 Stoneham 4 2 1.8333 3.9347 5.7681
12 Medway 3 3 2.1667 1.6732 3.8399
13 Triton Regional 3 3 1.3333 1.3437 2.6771
14 East Bridgewater 5 2 1.4286 0.3012 1.7298
15 Winthrop 1 5 -7.1667 7.0975 -0.0691
16 Old Rochester Regional 2 4 -2.3333 2.0214 -0.3119
17 Joseph Case 2 4 -2.1667 -0.6551 -2.8218
18 Nipmuc Regional 4 2 5.0000 -7.9113 -2.9113
19 Sandwich 4 2 3.5000 -7.8633 -4.3633
20 Lynnfield 1 5 -8.6667 4.0612 -4.6054
21 Dennis-Yarmouth 0 6 -11.6667 4.9171 -6.7496
22 Arlington Catholic 1 5 -9.3333 1.8265 -7.5068
23 Putnam Vo-Tech 1 5 -9.3333 1.5211 -7.8122
24 Pittsfield 1 5 -9.3333 0.7477 -8.5856
25 Bay Path RVT 1 5 -8.1667 -2.6689 -10.8356
26 Quabbin Regional 2 4 -2.8333 -9.3605 -12.1939
27 Belchertown 4 2 1.5000 -13.7487 -12.2487
28 Maynard 2 4 -8.1667 -4.7829 -12.9496
29 Cardinal Spellman 0 7 -14.0000 0.7187 -13.2813
30 Assabet Valley RVT 1 5 -9.8333 -10.8198 -20.6531
31 HS of Commerce 0 6 -14.0000 -7.7751 -21.7751
32 Monomoy 0 6 -12.8333 -12.5591 -25.3924
RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING
1 Cohasset 5 2 7.7143 4.4062 12.1204
2 Amesbury 6 0 9.8333 2.1874 12.0208
3 West Bridgewater 5 1 9.1667 1.4774 10.6440
4 Northbridge 5 1 7.1667 0.0728 7.2394
5 Manchester Essex 5 1 7.6667 -1.8334 5.8332
6 Uxbridge 5 1 8.8333 -3.5814 5.2520
7 Tyngsborough 5 0 13.4000 -8.8831 4.5169
8 Clinton 4 2 4.3333 -0.3697 3.9637
9 Rockland 3 3 4.1667 -0.5526 3.6141
10 Mashpee 4 1 5.4000 -2.7890 2.6110
11 South Hadley 4 2 4.0000 -4.0636 -0.0636
12 Blue Hills RVT 3 3 -1.1667 0.7032 -0.4634
13 Millbury 3 3 2.6667 -3.8934 -1.2267
14 Seekonk 3 3 1.1667 -3.2912 -2.1245
15 Carver 2 4 -1.8333 -1.2052 -3.0386
16 Wahconah Regional 2 4 -3.0000 -0.0845 -3.0845
17 St. Bernard’s 4 2 4.8333 -8.9013 -4.0680
18 Leicester 4 2 3.6667 -8.1865 -4.5198
19 South Shore Vo-Tech 3 3 1.8333 -7.0663 -5.2329
20 Easthampton 4 2 1.3333 -6.7013 -5.3680
21 Hamilton-Wenham 1 5 -9.3333 3.9181 -5.4152
22 Lunenburg 4 2 4.6667 -10.6078 -5.9412
23 Monument Mountain 3 3 1.0000 -9.8685 -8.8685
24 Boston Latin Academy 5 1 8.0000 -17.4393 -9.4393
25 Ipswich 1 5 -9.3333 -2.4808 -11.8142
26 Burncoat 2 4 -3.8333 -8.1291 -11.9625
27 Taconic 1 5 -9.3333 -4.2295 -13.5628
28 Littleton 2 4 -4.6667 -9.3204 -13.9871
29 Lowell Catholic 1 5 -8.0000 -8.5164 -16.5164
30 Gardner 1 5 -9.0000 -8.7308 -17.7308
31 Saint Paul Diocesan 1 5 -9.5000 -8.6346 -18.1346
32 Chelsea 2 4 -6.3333 -11.9470 -18.2804
33 East Boston 1 5 -9.3333 -16.5914 -25.9248
34 O’Bryant 0 5 -7.2000 -20.2221 -27.4221
RANK SCHOOL W L AVG. MARGIN OPP. RATING RATING ADJ. *
1 Lee 6 0 13.6667 -4.9355 8.7311  
2 Randolph 6 0 11.6667 -5.6990 5.9676  
3 West Boylston 5 1 10.6667 -5.1112 5.5555  
4 Nashoba Valley Tech 4 2 6.5000 -1.5784 4.9216  
5 Hoosac Valley 5 1 8.3333 -4.2388 4.0945  
6 Cathedral 5 1 7.8333 -6.7384 1.0950  
7 Frontier Regional 6 0 14.0000 -14.7163 -0.7163  
8 Bourne 5 1 7.1667 -8.2529 -1.0863  
9 David Prouty 6 0 13.1667 -15.7153 -2.5486  
10 Oxford 3 3 1.1667 -5.2679 -4.1013  
11 KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. 2 4 -4.0000 -0.5167 -4.5167  
12 Ware 4 2 7.1667 -12.0597 -4.8931  
13 Springfield Int’l Charter 4 2 1.3333 -6.5884 -5.2550  
14 Blackstone-Millville 4 2 3.0000 -8.6480 -5.6480  
15 Lynn Vo-Tech 4 1 9.8000 -15.5527 -5.7527  
16 Bartlett 4 2 5.3333 -11.8621 -6.5288  
17 Millis 2 4 -6.3333 -0.9751 -7.3085  
18 Franklin County Tech 4 2 4.5000 -11.8679 -7.3679  
19 Narragansett Regional 4 2 3.6667 -11.5930 -7.9264  
20 North High 3 3 2.0000 -11.9454 -9.9454  
21 Pathfinder RVT 2 4 -2.5000 -9.0141 -11.5141  
22 Keefe Tech 4 2 5.6667 -17.2392 -11.5725  
23 Smith Vo-Tech 2 4 -2.6667 -9.0832 -11.7499  
24 Wareham 3 3 2.0000 -13.8721 -11.8721  
25 Ayer Shirley 3 3 -1.0000 -11.4602 -12.4602  
26 English High 3 3 -1.0000 -11.5004 -12.5004  
27 Greenfield 2 4 -4.1667 -8.9528 -13.1195  
28 Tech Boston Academy 1 5 -4.1667 -10.0200 -14.1867  
29 Upper Cape Cod RVT 3 3 -1.3333 -13.1718 -14.5052  
30 Old Colony RVT 2 4 -9.0000 -5.8355 -14.8355  
31 Palmer 2 4 -4.5000 -10.8610 -15.3610  
32 Brighton 2 4 -5.0000 -10.4545 -15.4545  
33 Cape Cod RVT 2 4 -4.6667 -10.9002 -15.5669  
34 Hull 2 5 -5.8571 -10.5695 -16.4267  
35 Abby Kelley Foster 1 4 -7.2000 -12.4632 -19.6632  
36 Athol 1 5 -7.3333 -12.3513 -19.6846  
37 Minuteman Regional 3 3 -1.0000 -18.8624 -19.8624  
38 Atlantis Charter 4 3 1.0000 -23.0166 -22.0166  
39 Mahar Regional 2 4 -5.8333 -16.6017 -22.4350  
40 Murdock 2 4 -6.6667 -16.1103 -22.7770  
41 McCann Tech 0 5 -13.4000 -12.2041 -25.6041  
42 Roxbury Prep Charter 2 4 -5.5000 -21.8285 -27.3285  
43 Quaboag Regional 0 6 -12.6667 -14.7745    
44 Southbridge 0 5 -12.6000 -18.5388 -31.1388  
45 Holbrook 0 3 -12.6667 -21.2834 -33.9501

