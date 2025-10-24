‘I Am Committed’: Dr. King Davis Says Passion for Children is at the Heart of Killeen ISD Future

In an exclusive interview, Davis said his journey from interim superintendent to the district’s next leader has been fueled by a deepening commitment to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas — Change is coming to Killeen ISD — and at the center of it is Dr. King Davis.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Davis said his journey from interim superintendent to the district’s next leader has been fueled by a deepening commitment to Killeen’s students, staff and community. What began as a temporary return from retirement, he said, quickly became something more.

“I am committed. This is truly a ministry for me,” Davis said. “I am passionate about education and although I am getting to know the Killeen community, I am passionate about children.”

Davis has served as interim superintendent since Aug. 11. After a months-long search process that included community focus groups and surveys, the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees named him the lone finalist to lead the district permanently.

Board President Brett Williams said Davis stood out not only for his experience but for the way he connected with students and families.

“He embraces Killeen Independent School District for who we are, and he is committed to take us to levels we’ve never been to,” Williams said.

With more than 43,000 students across the district, Davis said his top priority will be school improvement. He acknowledged the district’s overall accountability rating remains a “mid-C,” and that some campuses have struggled for years.

“We have some historically failing campuses that we have to address — and that’s a brutal fact,” Davis said. “We are addressing it.”

School safety is also at the forefront of his agenda. The district is still healing after a deadly stabbing at Roy J. Smith Middle School in March.

“Every parent expects their child to come home safe. And that certainly is our priority,” Davis said. “Safety is a fluid process and we are always thinking how we can make it safer.”

Williams said feedback from families and staff consistently reflected strong support for Davis.

“Every time they had an encounter with him, their statements were, ‘Is he an option to be the permanent?’ And I would tell everybody he’s just the interim,” Williams said. “But it became obvious over time that the community embraced his leadership style — embraced how he is eager to go out and be amongst the people.”

Before joining Killeen ISD, Davis served as superintendent of Sheldon ISD for eight years. Last year, that district named a new administrative and student support building after him — the Dr. King R. Davis Jr. Education Support Center.

Davis said his dedication to public education is rooted in the impact teachers had on his own life.

“There were some public school educators that truly impacted my life,” he said. “I was headed down the wrong path. Many years ago, there were some key public educators who changed my life, and I’m going to continue to play it forward.”

The Killeen ISD board is expected to formally approve Davis as superintendent next month, following the state-required 21-day waiting period.