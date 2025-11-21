Michael B. Jordan & More

Hollywood showed out in support of Michael B. Jordan on Thursday as he received the 39th American Cinematheque Award during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Ryan Coogler, Tessa Thompson, Mahershala Ali, Daniel Kaluuya, Delroy Lindo, Yvette Nicole Brown and more were in attendance for the event honoring the Sinners star, with the Los Angeles theater programming five titles from his and frequent collaborator Coogler’s repertoire through Nov. 22.

The annual fundraiser benefitting nonprofit American Cinematheque previously honored Jessica Chastain at its 2024 ceremony, with the award in years past going to Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Ridley Scott and more, dating back to Eddie Murphy in 1986.

Also during Thursday’s ceremony, Charles H. Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), was honored with the Power of Cinema Award.