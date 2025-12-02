Michelle Monaghan Says She No Longer Takes Off Heels to Be Same Height as Shorter Male Costars

NEED TO KNOW Michelle Monaghan told The Hollywood Reporter that she used to take off her heels so as not to be taller than her male costars — but she doesn’t do that anymore

“I’m not going to take my shoes off for anybody,” the actress told the outlet

Monaghan stars in The Family Plan 2 alongside Mark Wahlberg and previously told PEOPLE that the pair “have a nice time working with each other”

Nothing is going to stop Michelle Monaghan from wearing her heels.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Saturday, Nov. 29, the actress, 49, recalled a time in her career in which she would take off her heels to prevent her from being taller than her male counterparts.

While chatting with the outlet, Monaghan reflected on a scene in the 2010 Sofia Coppola-directed film Somewhere in which she was portraying a costar of actor Johnny Marco (played by Stephen Dorff).

“The only detail that I do recall from that scene is the apple box he’s standing on because he’s shorter than I am,” she shared. “It’s that classic Hollywood moment of, ‘This is an issue. You’re going to have to take off your heels.'”

The White Lotus star then added, “By the way, I don’t do that anymore. There was a period in my career where that was expected of actresses, but now I think they just know better, which is probably a good thing. I’m not going to take my shoes off for anybody — unless it’s for sound.”

Michelle Monaghan at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

John Shearer/WireImage



Monaghan stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Family Plan 2, which hit Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 21.



The actors return as husband-and-wife duo Dan and Jessica from the original action-comedy, which became a streaming hit in 2023. Set during the holiday season, the sequel follows Dan as he has “planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica and their kids to celebrate overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past (played by Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business,” according to a synopsis.

“An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain,” the synopsis teases.

“We really have a nice time working with each other. We really enjoy each other’s company,” Monaghan told PEOPLE of her chemistry with Wahlberg, 54.

“We’re both truly invested in our work respectively. And we adore our kids in the film,” Monaghan added of Zoe Colletti, 23, Van Crosby, 23, Peter Lindsey and Theodore Lindsey.

The actress also shared that filming abroad (the movie was shot in London and Paris) was a big reason she said yes to making the sequel.

“Just to see that they were going international this time around, of course, appealed to me personally, as well as professionally,” Monaghan said.

She added, “We got to shoot in London, which is one of the most beautiful, iconic places during the holidays, so we got to really embrace that aspect here, and getting to go to Paris and living vicariously through the Morgans’ lives and their experiences. It was made for a very, very special second chance.”