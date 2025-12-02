Earnings To Watch: MongoDB (MDB) Reports Q3 Results Tomorrow

Database platform company MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) will be reporting results this Monday afternoon. Here’s what to look for.

MongoDB beat analysts’ revenue expectations by 6.8% last quarter, reporting revenues of $591.4 million, up 23.7% year on year. It was an exceptional quarter for the company, with a solid beat of analysts’ billings estimates and EPS guidance for next quarter exceeding analysts’ expectations. It added 58 enterprise customers paying more than $100,000 annually to reach a total of 2,564.

This quarter, analysts are expecting MongoDB’s revenue to grow 12.3% year on year to $594.3 million, slowing from the 22.3% increase it recorded in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings are expected to come in at $0.79 per share.

MongoDB Total Revenue

Analysts covering the company have generally reconfirmed their estimates over the last 30 days, suggesting they anticipate the business to stay the course heading into earnings. MongoDB has a history of exceeding Wall Street’s expectations, beating revenue estimates every single time over the past two years by 5% on average.

Looking at MongoDB’s peers in the data and analytics software segment, some have already reported their Q3 results, giving us a hint as to what we can expect. DigitalOcean delivered year-on-year revenue growth of 15.7%, beating analysts’ expectations by 1.4%, and Commvault reported revenues up 18.4%, topping estimates by 1.1%. DigitalOcean traded up 21.3% following the results while Commvault was down 19.5%.

The outlook for 2025 remains clouded by potential trade policy changes and corporate tax discussions, which could impact business confidence and growth. While some of the data and analytics software stocks have shown solid performance in this choppy environment, the group has generally underperformed, with share prices down 4.7% on average over the last month. MongoDB is down 7.5% during the same time and is heading into earnings with an average analyst price target of $371.66 (compared to the current share price of $333.01).

