Michigan demolishes Arizona in historic beatdown between 1-seeds

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 90 minutes before tipoff of Saturday night’s national semifinal game against Arizona, Michigan coach Dusty May calmly sat courtside for the UConn-Illinois game, scouting the Wolverines’ potential next opponents if they could advance past the Wildcats in one of the most anticipated Final Four matchups in recent tournament history.

It’s unusual for head coaches to conduct in-person scouting, let alone two hours before the biggest game of their coaching career. But May’s calm pregame confidence was warranted: Michigan looked utterly dominant, dispatching top-seeded Arizona 91-73 on Saturday.

The Wolverines advanced to face UConn on Monday night with an opportunity to win the program’s first national championship since 1989.

“They were outstanding tonight,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Really had us on our heels tonight. We never could get into a rhythm. No one’s been able to do that to us all year.”

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Despite the win, there will be concern over the next 48 hours about All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, who suffered a left MCL sprain and ankle injury in the first half after getting fouled on a drive. He was in visible pain when he left the court and was moving gingerly when he returned to play nine minutes in the second half.

Even without Lendeborg, Michigan imposed its will on Arizona from the opening tip. In a game between two of the biggest teams in the country and two of the elite frontcourts in the sport, the paint battle was likely to be the determining factor. But after overwhelming nearly every opponent since the start of the season, it was Arizona that looked overwhelmed.

Aday Mara had his best game of the season, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 11-for-16 from the field. Morez Johnson Jr. had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Michigan matched Arizona in points in the paint, and the Wolverines outscored the Wildcats in second-chance points 19-12.

“We’ve played with great physicality all year,” May said. “We’ve done a great job in the weight room. We’ve done, I think, a real solid job of not beating our guys up in practice but yet preparing them for the mental and physical wear and tear of these types of games. But it’s a mindset. It’s not as if Morez Johnson needs to get souped up to go bang against those guys. That’s who he is by nature.”

Mara put on a virtuoso display, using his 7-foot-3 size to establish his low-post presence at both ends of the floor. Michigan consistently threw the ball over the Arizona defense to an open Mara, while the big man was also a factor on the offensive glass. Defensively, he helped force arguably the nation’s most efficient paint offense into shooting 7-for-15 on layups and dunks.

“Aday was sensational,” May said. “He was at the rim, catching lobs. He was a force down low. He was a pressure release up top. I mean, he’s such a smart basketball player. And obviously, his rim protection — he did a great job on [Koa] Peat. He did a great job forcing a lot of those misses around the basket because of his aggression.”

Morez Johnson Jr., right, and Will Tschetter celebrate with their teammates during the first half of Michigan’s 91-73 win Saturday night. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All season, Arizona dictated the terms of the game. The Wildcats typically controlled tempo, dominated teams near the basket and didn’t make self-inflicted mistakes. As a result, their lack of 3-point shooting was rarely a factor. On Saturday, Michigan matched or beat them inside and pulled away thanks to a combination of speed and shooting not often seen from teams with this sort of size.

“I think our rebounding and toughness doesn’t get talked about enough because we have kind of like the Monstars with this group,” guard Nimari Burnett said. “We’ve been up for the challenge every single time.”

“I think we’ve done a great job of that, kind of beating teams at their own game,” Burnett added. “It just shows us how, I mean, we can do it in a multitude of ways. You’ve seen games where we didn’t shoot the ball well, but we still came out on top. When we do shoot the ball well, it increases the margin of victory. So I feel like we’ve just been committed to taking it to the team what they are trying to impose every single game.”

Michigan had 26 points off turnovers, the most Arizona allowed in a game all season. The Wolverines made 12 3-pointers, only the second time Arizona allowed double-digit 3s since Valentine’s Day.

“I think we just came out and we played a team that was really well-built,” Lloyd said. “They have a great coach. They were able to take control of the game. And then really, they were like surgical at a point. So that’s hard to do. So they get a ton of credit. Like you said, we have had a great year. But even if you’re a great team and you can’t get in a rhythm, it’s going to be a tough night. That’s what we felt tonight.”

Arizona struggled mightily on offense. Jaden Bradley, the Big 12 Player of the Year, was limited to 11 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. The Wildcats had turned to Bradley all season in big spots, and the senior guard would find a way to make a play. His backcourt mate, leading scorer Brayden Burries, was ineffective next to him. The freshman guard was 0-for-5 from the field in the first half and finished with 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

It was a troubling sign for Arizona that the Wolverines led by 16 after a first half in which Lendeborg played just five minutes, Michigan’s frontcourt was in foul trouble, and Elliot Cadeau shot 2-for-14 from the field.

The lead ballooned to as many as 30 points midway through the second half, and Arizona never got closer than 17 the rest of the way. Michigan did not take out its starters until the final minute.

“We stressed in the huddle, keep our foot on the gas because it’s March, it’s April,” said Cadeau, who finished with 10 assists. “Anything can happen, like they could come back from a 30-point deficit.”

Asked why Lendeborg went back in the game in the second half despite a massive lead, May responded, “Apparently you guys missed the UConn-Duke game. … We didn’t feel quite as confident as you guys did that we could just put the kids to bed.”

According to ESPN Research, Michigan’s 18-point margin of victory is tied for the largest in an NCAA tournament game between 1-seeds since seeding began in 1979. The Wolverines also are the first team in NCAA tournament history to score 90-plus points in five straight games in a single tournament.

Michigan’s march toward cementing itself among the most dominant teams in recent memory continues Monday, when it will look to become the first team to beat UConn in the Final Four since 2009.

And the Wolverines have the not-so-secret weapon of May’s in-person scouting from Saturday night to fall back on.

“I think that’s part of the reason that our team’s very confident because they have a coach that’s never rattled,” Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton said. “He’s the same every day, win, lose or draw. It’s kind of his secret sauce that he’s unrattled. He’s unfazed by anything. He believes in his process.”