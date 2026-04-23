Drew Barrymore celebrates Earth Day with John Early and Kate Berlant

Show summary Hide summary

Drew Barrymore celebrated Earth Day in style earlier today with comedy duo John Early and Kate Berlant. The trio brought eco conscious energy to the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on April 22, 2026. Along with environmental expert Danny Seo, Drew showcased sustainable cooking that proves planet-friendly doesn’t mean flavor-free.

🔥 Quick Facts Guests: Comedy stars John Early and Kate Berlant promote new film “Maddie’s Secret” on April 22, 2026

Comedy stars John Early and Kate Berlant promote new film “Maddie’s Secret” on April 22, 2026 Earth Day Focus: Drew celebrates with eco conscious cooking and special green giveaways throughout the episode

Drew celebrates with eco conscious cooking and special green giveaways throughout the episode Expert Advice: Danny Seo shares sustainable tips for reducing household waste and living greener year round

Danny Seo shares sustainable tips for reducing household waste and living greener year round Show Details: Season 6, Episode 285 aired on TV Land, CBS, and streams on Paramount Plus

Comedy Duo Brings Their 14 Year Friendship to Drew

John Early and Kate Berlant have been best friends for 14 years, and their chemistry shines on screen. The comedians sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss their collaborative work and new film project. They played games, shared stories about their journey together, and revealed what makes their creative partnership so special.

The pair discussed their approach to comedy and how they balance working together while maintaining their friendship. Their authentic connection and shared sense of humor made for entertaining television. Running charades games had both Drew and her guests in stitches.

Earth Day Gets the A List Treatment

Drew Barrymore has always been passionate about environmental causes, and today’s episode showcased her commitment. The show featured eco friendly cooking practices that inspire viewers to reduce their carbon footprint. White bean casserole and rice pudding recipes highlighted protein rich alternatives that are both healthy and sustainable.

Green giveaways promised to viewers brought extra excitement to the celebration. Environmental stewardship became the theme, with each segment reinforcing how small daily choices impact our planet’s future.

Danny Seo Shares Sustainable Kitchen Hacks

Topic Details Food Freezing Tips Kitchen hacks for preserving fresh ingredients and reducing food waste Eco Conscious Ingredients Protein rich beans and plant based proteins for sustainable meals Green Living Year Round Easy ways to keep your home green and environmentally friendly daily Waste Reduction Strategies for reducing household waste footprint through smart cooking

Danny Seo brought expert knowledge about sustainable living practices to the conversation. He revealed kitchen freezing techniques that help families preserve ingredients longer, eliminating unnecessary waste. Eco friendly cooking choices can make a real difference.

“It’s the annual Earth Day show with lots of green giveaways and fun recipes on using protein rich beans.”

— The Drew Barrymore Show, Official Social Media

“Maddie’s Secret” Brings Comedy and Heart to Screens

John Early and Kate Berlant‘s new film “Maddie’s Secret” is a testament to their collaborative creativity. The pair wrote, performed in, and produced the project together, making it deeply personal. Drew Barrymore asked them about the filmmaking process and what fans can expect from their comedic storytelling.

The conversation revealed the duo’s passion for creating meaningful comedy that resonates with audiences. Their 14 year friendship and creative partnership proved invaluable during production. Drawing from their comedic instincts and genuine connection, they crafted something uniquely their own.

How Has Earth Day Celebration Changed Your Daily Habits at Home?

Drew Barrymore‘s Earth Day episode sparked important conversations about environmental responsibility. By featuring eco conscious cooking and sustainable living tips, the show empowered viewers to make greener choices. Danny Seo‘s advice proved practical for anyone wanting to reduce their waste.

The episode reminded audiences that environmental stewardship doesn’t require drastic changes, just mindful decisions. From freezing vegetables properly to choosing protein rich ingredients, small actions add up. Celebrations like Earth Day serve as yearly reminders to recommit to protecting our planet.

Sources