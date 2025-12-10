Milana Vayntrub Raises $500,000 by Selling Intimate Pics

Milana Vayntrub raised $500,000 by selling flirty pictures, but for a good cause. The former AT&T spokeswoman has raised funds for Los Angeles wildfire victims through Only Philanthropy.

Milana Vayntrub raises half a million dollars to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Milana Vayntrub has raised an impressive sum of money to aid victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. On December 8, the 38-year-old shared in detail how she helped provide monetary support for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

Vayntrub revealed that she sold exclusive intimate photos and raised $170,000 in record time to support a single mother named Bridget in Los Angeles. Bridget reportedly used the money to purchase medical facilities and equipment for herself and her specially challenged child. (via Complex).

Bridget told Vayntrub, “It was the first time in a long time I felt seen. Like someone actually cared that we were still here, still fighting.” Upon realizing that her wonderful deed had changed someone’s life, the actress and comedian decided to take it a step further.

Vayntrub continued her noble efforts by raising more than $350,000 in a week by posting more intimate pictures on OnlyPhilanthropy. The former AT&T spokeswoman supported the Altadena organization My Tribe Rise, which helped other wildfire victims, both monetarily and otherwise.

Previously, on July 8, Vayntrub shared details about her charitable endeavors on Instagram. She wrote, “This is how it works: You give. I give (a few flirty pics). We help people who really need it. Let’s trade some playful, exclusive content for real-world impact.”

Fans praised her sincere efforts in the comments section. One fan wrote, “I think it’s a great idea! Some people need to do a little reading about how she felt when people online criticized her for her body. Now she’s doing this on her own terms. I say bravo! You go girl!”

Another user commented, “Thank you, Milana. We need more wonderful people like you in this world.”

Vayntrub penned emotionally, “This is the best thing I’ve ever been a part of. Thank you. Truly.” Moreover, the 38-year-old has set up an active account on OnlyPhilanthropy, where she continues her charitable deeds. The tagline on the website reads, “Using the male gaze to fight the blaze.”

The website explains, “Only Philanthropy has raised over $500,000 in two campaigns, proving that women can mobilize their audience into powerful, purpose-driven communities.”

