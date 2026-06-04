Cole Hauser Says 106-Degree Texas Heat Made It Tough to Keep Weight on While Filming “Dutton Ranch” (Exclusive)

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In the new Yellowstone spinoff series Dutton Ranch, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) relocate from Montana to Rio Paloma, Texas

There was a learning curve with getting accustomed to filming in Texas, and Hauser tells PEOPLE he particularly struggled with the high temperatures

New episodes of Dutton Ranch drop Fridays on Paramount+

Filming Dutton Ranch in Texas was a whole new ballgame for Cole Hauser.

After six years filming Yellowstone in Montana, the move to Texas wasn’t exactly a seamless one for the 51-year-old actor — especially when it came to the weather.

“I was trying to keep weight on,” Hauser tells PEOPLE. “I mean, I usually put on about 25 pounds [to play Rip], but it was hard to keep it on.”

“I was sweating it out,” he says on the red carpet at the Dutton Ranch premiere in New York City

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Cole Hauser at the ‘Dutton Ranch’ world premiere screening held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 12, 2026

Credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty

When filming began on the spinoff series, it was “around 106 degrees for the first week that we were shooting,” director Christina Alexandra Voros tells PEOPLE at the premiere.

“We finished the show in March and we got shut down for four days because of an ice storm. So we had every weather emoji over the course of shooting this,” she says. “Our crew is really intrepid. Our cast is really intrepid. We got through all of it, but it wasn’t easy.”

It wasn’t just the heat that made filming in Texas different. “It’s like going to the moon for these characters,” Hauser previously told PEOPLE of the spinoff, which sees Rip and Beth (Kelly Reilly) totally out of their element as they restart in Rio Paloma, Texas. “They don’t know the land or the people or the environment.”

They went from being “the top dogs,” as Reilly told PEOPLE, to “the strangers.”

The people of Rio Paloma are just as out of their depth. “They don’t know who these guys are. They don’t know what they’re dealing with,” Reilly said.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in ‘Dutton Ranch’

Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

The onscreen couple is also executive producers on Dutton Ranch, marking yet another change from Yellowstone.

“It was more responsibility, to be quite honest, which I think Kelly and I took on and enjoyed, for the most part,” Hauser said.

“We put a lot of work into the continuation of the show with [director, cinematographer and executive producer] Christina Alexandra Voros, with [showrunner] Chad Feehan and everybody else that was part of it.”

New episodes of Dutton Ranch premiere Fridays on Paramount+.

Read the original article on People