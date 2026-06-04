Skyline worker killed in stabbing remembered as loving mother, friend

Video from earlier coverage.

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) – Alyssa Hill, who went by Ally, died Tuesday after being stabbed, Hamilton County court records show.

Flowers now sit outside of Skyline Chili in Norwood and the restaurant remains closed.

Hill, 27, died after she was stabbed inside the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Alyssa Hill, 27, died Tuesday after being stabbed inside the restaurant where she worked (wxix)

“She was very energetic. She brought light to any room that she walked into. She led with love regardless on who it was,” said Brook Crawford, a friend.

Kayla, a Skyline customer, said she interacted with Hill multiple times at the restaurant.

“She was just always a kind lady,” Kayla described. “She always made small talk and conversation. It wasn’t just about the job for her.”

Alyssa Hill, 27, was killed at a Skyline Chili in Norwood on Tuesday. (Provided)

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Rick Wright, 37, appeared in court for the first time after being arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside the Norwood Skyline Chili. (WXIX)

Hill’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Rick Wright, is charged with murder, accused of targeting Hill as she worked as a server, a criminal complaint says.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Wright was the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Crawford said they weren’t in a relationship very long, only a few months.

“She had gotten some really bad vibes off of him and red flags,” Crawford said.

When they broke up, Crawford said Hill relocated to try to get away. Crawford said to her knowledge, they hadn’t spoken in over a year.

Hill is a mother of two and a daughter who was caring for her father.

“The only good outcome of this whole situation is that she’s finally with her mother again,” Crawford said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hill’s children and her funeral expenses.

The Norwood Skyline will reopen Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

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