Millie Bobby Brown Says She Felt ‘Safe’ with David Harbour on ‘Stranger Things’ Set

The comment comes weeks after the Daily Mail reported that Brown filed a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour

Brown and Harbour play Eleven and her adoptive father, Jim Hopper, in the hit Netflix series

Millie Bobby Brown says she “felt safe” working with Stranger Things costar David Harbour in the wake of reports that she filed a bullying claim against him.

The costars made headlines earlier this month after the Daily Mail reported that Brown, 21, filed a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour, 50, prior to filming the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. In a new interview with Deadline, Brown said she “of course” felt safe around the actor, who plays Jim Hopper — the adoptive father of her character, Eleven — on the Stranger Things set.

“Of course I felt safe. I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years,” Brown said in a clip shared on Deadline’s TikTok on Friday, Nov. 28. “I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know … you’ve been doing it for so long.”

The familial nature of Hopper and Eleven’s relationship — which has seen its share of ups and downs throughout the show’s five seasons — also plays into their off-screen relationship, she explained.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in season 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix.

“We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in season 2,” she added as her costar and real-life friend Noah Schnapp interjected.

“Not a closer bond than us,” Schnapp, 21, said, as Brown agreed, “No, of course not. Very different, very different.”

Brown went on to reflect on working with Harbour on season 5, which sees some sentimental scenes between the on-screen father-daughter duo.

“But David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes,” she told Deadline. “And I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love, and hard work we put into the closure of our relationship, and what that looks like.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix.

“And to give some of the fans, especially the Hopper and Eleven fans, those scenes that I feel, I think are gonna be quite impactful,” the actress said. “But I love it. It makes me wanna bring my A-game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet working with him because I know he’s bringing it right back.”

The Daily Mail reported that Brown “filed a harassment and bullying claim” against Harbour before shooting began on the final season, and that “there were pages and pages of accusations,” according to a source. A subsequent investigation allegedly “went on for months.”

Reps for Netflix, Brown and Harbour have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix.

Asked about the bullying claims at the season 5 premiere just five days after the report emerged, co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that he “can’t get into personal on-set matters.”

“But I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family, and we deeply care about them,” Duffer added at the Los Angeles premiere. “So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Also at the L.A. premiere, Brown told Entertainment Tonight that she has “a really special bond” with Harbour, and added, “It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me.”

Harbour, meanwhile, told the outlet of his costar, “I adore her.”

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, followed by the finale on Dec. 31.