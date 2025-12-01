NFL Playoff Simulator: Which Week 13 games have biggest impact on postseason races, No. 1 draft pick chances?

Three Thanksgiving Day upsets complicated the playoff paths for teams that entered the season as heavyweights (Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions). Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals took their first step toward a complete turnaround with the return of quarterback Joe Burrow.

With cold-weather football officially here, teams in the playoff picture are looking to solidify their chances. And NFL Draft positioning is up for grabs for teams on the opposite end of the postseason race.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest swing games in Week 13, using data from The Athletic’s NFL Playoff Simulator.